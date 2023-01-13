ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man masturbates while touching sleeping woman on Bronx bus

By Emma Seiwell, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A man masturbated while groping a sleeping woman on a Bronx bus, then took off, cops said.

The 23-year-old victim had dozed off on a Q44 bus near Metropolitan Ave. and Grant Circle in Parkchester when she awoke to find the man touching her thigh while pleasuring himself at about 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The suspect remains at large.

Video surveillance footage of the man shows him dressed in a green zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers, with a black beanie and black backpack.

New York City, NY
