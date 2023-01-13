Read full article on original website
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Ashley Farrar scores 30 in Henderson Stats' dominant 20-point win over Southwestern Oklahoma State, 85-65. The Reddies improve to 5-3 in conference play and are 8-6 overall. True freshman Brynlee Huggins put on a shooting clinic for the Reddies, scoring 14 points in less than ten...
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – A slow start doomed Henderson State Saturday as Southwestern Oklahoma State left Arkadelphia with the 75-70 victory. It is the first time the Reddies have lost back-to-back home games since the 2017-18 season. Henderson made just five three-pointers on the afternoon compared to SWOSU's 11 makes....
