Plans to Update the Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. Jan. 16, 2022 – Valparaiso, Indiana – The Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions will receive $1 million to update its Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. The funding was made possible from federal appropriations secured by U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan, and is part of more than $20.5 million designated specifically for Northwest Indiana projects. This award will ensure that the next generation of health care professionals have the opportunities they need to provide their respective communities with exceptional care.

