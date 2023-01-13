ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Creek, IN

John Nuppnau Named to Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission

John Nuppnau has been named to the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, announced Mayor Matt Murphy. “John is a lifelong Valparaiso resident with excellent leadership skills and a background in public service. We look forward to his expertise on this important commission,” said Mayor Murphy. Nuppnau is co-owner of Nuppnau...
VALPARAISO, IN
Franciscan Health co-sponsoring free Be Well Health Expo in Griffith

GRIFFITH, Indiana – Join co-sponsors Franciscan Health and Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Be Well Health Expo in Griffith. The event, hosted by Green Balance CBD & Wellness, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Avenue 912 Event Center, 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. The event is free, but pre-registration is encouraged.
GRIFFITH, IN
College of Nursing and Health Professions at Valparaiso University to Receive $1 Million

Plans to Update the Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. Jan. 16, 2022 – Valparaiso, Indiana – The Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions will receive $1 million to update its Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. The funding was made possible from federal appropriations secured by U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan, and is part of more than $20.5 million designated specifically for Northwest Indiana projects. This award will ensure that the next generation of health care professionals have the opportunities they need to provide their respective communities with exceptional care.
VALPARAISO, IN

