Johnny Depp ‘Devastated,’ Mourning Death of Close Friend, Often Collaborator Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is reportedly “devastated” after his close friend and collaborator, Jeff Beck, died after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis” on Tuesday, January 10. He was 78. Depp and Beck are known to be tight-knit. They recently did a series of shows together, and there were even...
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
The Tragic Death Of Music Legend Jeff Beck
The family of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck announced that the '60s musician sadly died on January 10. According to the statement released on his Twitter account, Beck "peacefully passed away" after he "suddenly [contracted] bacterial meningitis." He, unfortunately, joins the growing list of celebrity causes of death we didn't see coming. Tragically — per Johns Hopkins Medicine — bacterial meningitis is a deadly infection that very quickly affects the brain and spinal cord. The musician was 78 years old at the time of his tragic death.
