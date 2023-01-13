Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
Walt Frazier says he would've had more NBA titles had the greatest New York Knick ever stayed healthy
The New York Knicks won their only two titles in franchise history thanks to Willis Reed. According to Walt Frazier, they would've won more had he stayed healthy.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Revealed Why Magic Johnson Won The Finals MVP Instead Of Him In 1979
It was an Abdul-Jabbar show all the way before he missed Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers due to his ankle injury.
“I had never seen basketball played at that level” - Tyson Chandler recalls playing with a prime Dirk Nowitzki
Tyson Chandler recently shared his experience playing with a prime Dirk Nowitzki when suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene
Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
The Talented NBA Players That Have Left The Los Angeles Lakers Since 2017
A lot of talented players left the Los Angeles Lakers since 2017. From Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram to Lonzo Ball and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers really lost a significant number of young NBA stars.
Kendrick Perkins praises Knicks for competing and winning without ‘superstar’
NBA champion-turned-ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gave the New York Knicks their flowers after improving to a season-high six games above .500 with a solo grip on the sixth seed of the East. Julius Randle had a historic Sunday afternoon in Detroit even as Jalen Brunson continued to blossom as an...
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors
Jan 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers
The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
The Miami Heat Took A Shot At Grayson Allen After They Beat The Bucks
At any given point in time in the NBA, you'll have players who get labeled as villains due to their trash talk or their antics on the court and Grayson Allen is definitely one of them. There is a lot to admire about the way the Milwaukee Bucks have established themselves as one of the NBA's heavyweights but Allen's presence on their roster has drawn the ire of fans quite often.
An NBA Player Lost His Passport On Tuesday Morning
Jalen Duren is not with the Detroit Pistons this morning due to losing his passport. The Pistons are hoping that he'll be able to rejoin the team in time for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Usually, a player wouldn't worry about this unless his team would be going to Canada, but ...
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant's Insane Poster Dunk
Ja Morant had an insane poster dunk against the Indiana Pacers and it got a hilarious reaction out of Kevin Durant.
The Real Story Behind Spencer Haywood's Plotting Against The Los Angeles Lakers
Spencer Haywood was part of the Los Angeles Lakers who won the 1980 NBA Finals by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, but he did have his issues with the team, mainly coach Paul Westhead. Haywood's cocaine addiction when the team was gunning for a championship came to the fore, and in...
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Scores Game-High 37 Points In Win Against Heat
Coming off a disappointing postseason exit, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2005-06 NBA season with a clean slate. On Jan. 16, 2006, the team faced a good, but difficult challenge at home against a tough Miami Heat team that was efficient on both sides of the ball. The Lakers...
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears
PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
