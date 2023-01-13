Kanye West reportedly got married to architectural designer Bianca Censori

Kanye West is giving marriage another try as he reportedly weds architectural designer Bianca Censori . According to several media outlets, the rapper and businessman is very serious about his new relationship. She is allegedly the same blonde woman he was recently captured with having lunch at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

As TMZ informed, West and Censori had a private ceremony. She and Kanye have known each other for several years as she has worked at Yeezy.

Although Kanye was spotted wearing a ring again, the wedding ceremony might have been symbolic, as nothing indicates yet that they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal. According to HollywoodLife , they could not obtain a marriage certificate to confirm.

Kanye’s alleged wedding comes months after he signed the divorce papers from Kim Kardashian on November 29, 2022. After their divorce got finalized, the reality tv personality and businesswoman sat with Angie Martinez to give an update on the “IRL” podcast about her life. Kim Kardashian said she decided to deal with her split and divorce privately, despite the rapper’s constant rants on social media.

Although she was tempted to fall into the rabbit hole, for the sake of her children, she has always decided to take the high road.

During the conversation, Kardashian was overwhelmed with emotions, alleging she had had a rough week; therefore, when Martinez asked about co-parenting her four children with West, she was brought to tears.

After Kim filed for divorce from the “Donda” rapper in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences,” Kanye has been seeing multiple people, including actress Julia Fox , the first one he was linked to.

In 2022, Julia Fox revealed that she thinks her romance with Kanye West has impacted her career for the worst. The 32-year-old “Uncut Gems” actress told Emily Ratajkowski in her “High Low with EmRata” podcast that her short-lived relationship with the rapper gave her notoriety but not necessarily jobs.

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” she said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

Julia and Kanye stopped seeing each after six weeks of dating because Kanye took to social media to publicly express his love for Kim and try and win his family back. At the time, Fox said she was not in love with the rapper; therefore, calling it quits did not break her heart.