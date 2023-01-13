Twitter has apparently revoked the verified “blue check” status of senior members of the Taliban who reportedly paid the $8-a-month subscription fee. At least two officials of the Islamic group that overran US-backed forces and took over the country before the American troop withdrawal in August 2021 subscribed to the Twitter Blue service introduced by new owner Elon Musk. But after the BBC News service reported the Taliban officials’ verified status, Twitter appears to have canceled their subscriptions. A glance at the Twitter account pages for Taliban officials Abdul Haq Hammad and Hedayatullah Hedayat showed that as of Tuesday there was no “blue...

31 MINUTES AGO