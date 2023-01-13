ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

CNN

White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents

The White House offered its most robust -- if still extremely limited -- explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden's private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department's investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Twitter removes blue checks reportedly bought by Taliban officials

Twitter has apparently revoked the verified “blue check” status of senior members of the Taliban who reportedly paid the $8-a-month subscription fee. At least two officials of the Islamic group that overran US-backed forces and took over the country before the American troop withdrawal in August 2021 subscribed to the Twitter Blue service introduced by new owner Elon Musk. But after the BBC News service reported the Taliban officials’ verified status, Twitter appears to have canceled their subscriptions. A glance at the Twitter account pages for Taliban officials Abdul Haq Hammad and Hedayatullah Hedayat showed that as of Tuesday there was no “blue...

