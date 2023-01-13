ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

NEKCOA distributes 58 “cheer” bags to older Vermonters

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging (NEKCOA) recently distribute 58 holiday cheer bags filled with presents for clients. The bags came through the generosity of several community organizations led by Paul Davis Restoration of Hardwick. For the past eight years, the staff at Paul Davis Restoration has...
HARDWICK, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex Has Talent auditions to be held Feb. 3-5 at Essex High School auditorium

Essex Junction Recreation and Parks (EJRP) is hosting a talent show for all ages with auditions to be held Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5 at Essex High School (EHS). EJRP is seeking people with a variety of talents ranging from singing to puppetry and beyond. The talent show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of admission will be $5 per person to benefit the EHS Fine Arts Department.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington

It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Fire damages Castleton home center

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
CASTLETON, VT
sevendaysvt

New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site

After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Colchester family displaced by fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
Q 105.7

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
Colchester Sun

Green Mountain Transit's board of commissioners appoints new general manager

Green Mountain Transit (GMT) has announced that Clayton Clark has been appointed as the next General Manager, effective January 10, 2023. Mr. Clark has considerable experience as an engaging leader. Throughout his career, he has held several high-level leadership positions, including, most recently, at Converse Home, where he served as Executive Director from 2019-2022.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy