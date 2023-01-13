Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
NEKCOA distributes 58 “cheer” bags to older Vermonters
ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging (NEKCOA) recently distribute 58 holiday cheer bags filled with presents for clients. The bags came through the generosity of several community organizations led by Paul Davis Restoration of Hardwick. For the past eight years, the staff at Paul Davis Restoration has...
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex wants a municipal office large enough for staff and one that resides in the town
ESSEX TOWN — The current municipal offices for the Town of Essex are not large enough for the Town’s operations, and the building stands in the City of Essex Junction – not the Town. The Selectboard identified a new municipal complex as one of its priorities for...
Colchester Sun
Essex Has Talent auditions to be held Feb. 3-5 at Essex High School auditorium
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks (EJRP) is hosting a talent show for all ages with auditions to be held Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5 at Essex High School (EHS). EJRP is seeking people with a variety of talents ranging from singing to puppetry and beyond. The talent show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of admission will be $5 per person to benefit the EHS Fine Arts Department.
European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington
It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
WCAX
Fire damages Castleton home center
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site
After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
Text threat shuts down Milton school dance
School staff couldn't verify the threat, but locked down the school as a precaution.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
WCAX
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
WCAX
Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
Colchester I-89 diverging diamond project to begin later this month
VTrans officials have said for years that the Exit 16 interchange sees too much traffic each day for its current design to safely handle.
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
Colchester Sun
Green Mountain Transit's board of commissioners appoints new general manager
Green Mountain Transit (GMT) has announced that Clayton Clark has been appointed as the next General Manager, effective January 10, 2023. Mr. Clark has considerable experience as an engaging leader. Throughout his career, he has held several high-level leadership positions, including, most recently, at Converse Home, where he served as Executive Director from 2019-2022.
Addison Independent
Citing racism, MUHS girls’ basketball team skip game at Enosburg Falls
MIDDLEBURY — The members of the Middlebury Union High School girls’ basketball team chose not to travel to Enosburg Falls High School for a game this past Thursday citing a history of racist harassment of Tiger athletes at the Franklin County school. The team last week posted a...
