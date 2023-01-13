Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey
My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Years Later, Shoprite in Somers Point Is Still Doing This To Me
I'm a regular Shoprite customer, but they keep doing this to me over and over again!. I usually shop at their Somers Point store, but I have found similar happenings going on at other Shoprite locations. If I go to the deli and order meats and/or cheeses it happens every...
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
Pass the Cream Cheese! Best Bagel Places in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You
Bagels are so popular here in New Jersey and you know we have the best bagels in the world. How do you like your bagel, from the toppings to the different types of bagels from the French toast bagel and the everything bagel, the cream cheese, yum. Cream cheese is the most popular and vegetable cream cheese, is the second most popular.
