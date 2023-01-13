ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

