Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills football live stream (01/15/23): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 was forfeited after Damar Hamlin’s traumatizing cardiac arrest incident that occurred in the first quarter of the game. So, in the Bills’ first full game back since the tragic event that left so many fans in the football world scared, Buffalo put on a show.
FanDuel Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer ahead of Bengals vs. Bills
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, new users in Ohio betting on any sporting event in January 2023 can receive a Bet $5, Get...
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson returning in 2023 after drawing head coaching interest
For Ben Johnson, being a head coach can wait. He has unfinished business in Detroit. Johnson, the Detroit Lions' first-year offensive coordinator, informed the team today he plans to return for the 2023 season, a person familiar with his decision told the Free Press. NFL Network first reported the news.
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones appears to have no idea who Tampa Bay star is before playoff game
Chris Godwin has proven he is one of the NFL’s best receivers since entering the league out of Penn State, but heading into his Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday night, it seems like not everyone has gotten the memo. Specifically, it sure as heck...
