Seahawks vs. 49ers Closer Than Expected? Richard Sherman Shares Thoughts

Richard Sherman played for both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers during his career. Despite some understandable Seahawks bias, who does he think has the advantage in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday?

No longer are the days of the prime Seattle Seahawks and the legendary defensive play-making of the "Legion of Boom." Richard Sherman won't be coming out of nowhere to tip a game-sealing interception and talk trash to Michael Crabtree when Seattle visits the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday.

These Seahawks are clearly different and are far from the Super Bowl contenders they once were. But now that his NFL career is over and he has the perspective of what playoff football is like after playing for both teams, Sherman has a seemingly unbiased opinion of the matchup.

But of course, that all depends on what side you're cheering for.

"I think this game will be closer than people think," Sherman said Thursday on his podcast. "I don't think it's gonna be a 10-point game."

The Seahawks dropped both meetings to the Niners this season. The first game was Niner domination in a 27-7 win in Week 2. But Sherman sees the second contest, which ended in a 21-13 win at Lumen Field for San Francisco, as the sense of hope the Seahawks can look toward.

Still, the Seahawks couldn't come away with a win over the Niners in front of the 12s on Dec. 15. Who's to say they'll be able to do it a month later on the road?

"Not saying it will be that kind of game, but that game was closer than people think," Sherman said. "It's a tough task expecting Seattle to walk into San Francisco and come out with a win, but I do not think it'll be a 10-point spread."



The Seahawks walk into Levi's Stadium on Saturday as 10-point underdogs. A chance at an upset for Seattle will begin when kickoff gets underway at 1:30 p.m. PT.

