New York Giants Wild Card: Updated Look at the Minnesota Vikings’ Offense

Let's see what's new since the Giants last saw the Minnesota Vikings offense.

Eighteen weeks later, with dozens of opposing players reviewed, the ultimate offensive preview of the New York Giants season is finally here. It’s time for the postseason, the franchise’s first in six years, and all attention has turned back to a familiar foe to start another hopeful Cinderella run.

Following their regular-season finale loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and 9-7-1 campaign, the Giants successfully rode the wave of a new culture and system established by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to secure their first appearance in the NFL’s championship dance since 2016.

One season removed from boasting one of the league’s most abysmal rosters on both sides of the field, the organization trusted the new coaching staff to at least elevate their underdog group into a competitor for the first year of a dire rebuild. The results were surprising, with the Giants overcoming their major financial and personnel handicaps to a 6-1 start and massive statistical improvements built from house money talent.

With the sixth seed of the NFC picture in their possession and a handful of other position races landing in their favor, the Giants are set to begin their latest quest for the Lombardi Trophy on the road in the Wild Card round this Sunday. They won’t have to travel to foreign territory this time, instead making a return trip to U.S. Bank Stadium to avenge a close loss against the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings (13-4).

Like the other Wild Card matchups this weekend, the Giants’ matchup with the Vikings comes after the two sides squared off during the regular season in Minneapolis. In that Week 16 affair that came down to the waning seconds, Big Blue recovered from an eight-point deficit behind the heroics of Daniel Jones ( 30/42, 334 yards, TD, INT ), Saquon Barkley, and Richie James to put the contest on the verge of overtime in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

However, a late turnover inside Minnesota territory, a blocked punt on their side, and several other defensive miscues would prove to be too much for the Giants in their quest for another thrilling fourth-quarter comeback. In the last minute, the Vikings would use New York’s porous defense to squeeze themselves into historic field goal range, where kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 61-yard shot as the clock hit zero to steal a 27-24 win for the eventual NFC North champs.

Knowing they took a potential contender in the NFC down to the wire and were a few plays away from the difference-making points, the Giants will return to Minnesota seeking justice for an upset that was almost theirs while longing to repeat their recent success in the Wild Card era. The second meeting of the 2022 season marks the 31st all-time between the two franchises and the fourth in a sudden-death arena. Minnesota holds an 18-12 advantage in the series, but the last postseason game went to New York in a stunning 41-0 fashion in 2000.

The Giants should expect very little to change with the Vikings’ offense from the version they saw almost a month prior. The opponent could enter Sunday’s game with a few potential changes on the offensive line as starters deal with injuries. Still, the rest of the group remains intact, including quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 34-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career and is building upon a seventh 4,000-yard passing outing that is drawing his career yardage total near the 40,000 mark.

Cousins is still surrounded by one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the NFL, particularly through the air. The Vikings finished the 2022 season ranked eighth in total points ( 424 ) and seventh in total yards ( 6,145 ). Still, in the passing game, they are sixth or better in attempts, yards, and touchdowns, with their dominant attack featuring players like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. In their backfield, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison hold things down, carrying the team to a mediocre 27th-ranked rushing attack yet one that is seventh-best in capping drives with a rushing score.

Where things could get interesting in this rematch is seeing how the Giants can move the football on the offensive side. Minnesota bears one of the worst defensive units in the league in terms of total offensive production—28th in points and 31st total yards—and their biggest weakness comes against the pass, where they rank near dead last in attempts ( 617 ) and yards ( 4,515 ) allowed. The run defense is a tad better but still towards the bottom in the same categories.

Their one advantage in slowing down the Giants’ offense will be their ability to create turnovers on the other end. Minnesota ranks ninth in total forced turnovers and has forced teams to throw the tenth-most interceptions in the same span. The Giants will have to be very clean with the pigskin if they want to avoid a similar fate that led to their 61-yard downfall.

Not only that, the organization feels like they have unfinished business regarding facing the Vikings for one of the most anticipated games of the postseason’s opening weekend. The Giants enter U.S. Bank Stadium as the most lovable underdog of the bracket, with the public knowing they could see at least another week of magic unfold under Daboll’s incredible leadership. It’ll take poise, perseverance, and a few more plays, but the energy is high on the visitor’s side as they approach their biggest game in six seasons.

If there is anything for them to lean on heading into Minnesota, it’s their sheer history at the Wild Card level. The Giants have won two of their last three Wild Card contests, with the former two leading to their two Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011. In addition, the franchise has never won a playoff game and then lost before getting to the title game, something that’ll at least let the New York faithful dream if things go the Giants’ way this weekend.

The Vikings have a chip on their shoulder to prove their 13-4 season was no fluke, and the Giants are ready to test their postseason grit and extend their storybook campaign to a 20th straight week. It’s set to be a thrilling battle for either side, but until then, let’s get an update on where things stand with the playmakers on the Vikings’ offense.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to throw during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback

Since the team lost former quarterback Daune Culpepper at the end of the 2005 season, the Minnesota Vikings have been engaged in finding their next consistent franchise quarterback. After five seasons playing with him, they believe they’ve found it with Kirk Cousins.

A 2012 fourth-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins, Cousins has been resurrecting his career and leading the Vikings toward something special since his arrival as a free agent in March 2018. His professional dreams were challenged in six years with Washington, where despite compiling two Pro Bowl seasons and breaking numerous franchise records, he only had one season with nine wins and made just one postseason appearance.

Minnesota had faith in the Michigan State alum’s resume, signing him to a three-year, $84 million contract that’s twice been extended, and their bet has grown increasingly closer to paying off. In five seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has been one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the league and has them in their third postseason appearance together with Super Bowl contention on the mind.

He has amassed 1,877 completions ( 67.8% ) for 20,934 yards and 155 touchdowns, all while setting new career highs and holding the Vikings’ record for consecutive games with a passing touchdown.

At the end of the regular season this fall, Cousins totaled 424 completions ( 65.9% ) for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to earn the second-highest campaign of his 10-year career. His numbers got off to their fastest start in the same span, and he ranks fourth and fifth among active quarterbacks in the former two categories.

Despite this renewed success, confidence in Minnesota, and the arsenal of weapons at his disposal, critics still question the legitimacy of Cousins as a quarterback who can lead his team to victory under the brightest of lights. He’s jokingly been labeled a “1 o’clock quarterback” by certain NFL circles, but the Giants should still hold some respect for the veteran and the fiery streak he has taken the Vikings down in recent weeks leading up to the postseason.

Through ten seasons in the NFL, he has 290 attempts for 933 yards ( 3.2 average ) and 19 touchdowns, with four of those seasons crossing 115 yards rushing. This year, those numbers sit at 31 rushes for 97 yards ( 3.1 average ) and two touchdowns, his lowest total since the 2019 season.

Oct 6, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs in the 1st half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

In the Minnesota backfield, the Vikings like to say they have a two-running back system, but most of their operation goes through lead rusher Dalvin Cook.

Playing in his sixth season with Minnesota Cook maintained his starting role due to a productive resume that features 73 games played with 1,282 carries for 5,993 yards ( 4.7 average ) and 47 touchdowns. The former 2017 second-round pick has eclipsed 200 rushes and 1,000 yards in his last four campaigns, allowing him to rank among the top-10 running backs in overall stat lines.

This season, Cook appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and collected 264 carries for 1,173 yards ( 4.4 average ) and eight touchdowns, the first two marks ranking him sixth and the latter 12th among active rushers, respectively. Eleven of his games this season have garnered at least 64 yards from scrimmage.

This season, Cook has 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns, the third-lowest mark of his career. If the pass goes a different direction, expect Cook to step up in pass protection and give it his all despite common mismatches on huge defensive edge rushers.

Behind Cook is fourth-year teammate Alexander Mattison. A former 2019 third-round pick out of Boise State, the 24-year-old Mattison has been a nice complementary ball carrier, earning at least 96 rushes and 434 yards on the ground in his last three seasons.

This year, Mattison accumulated 74 carries for 283 yards ( 3.8 average ) and five touchdowns, the lowest single-season total in his career.

In 59 career appearances, Mattison has 70 receptions for 526 yards and three scores, including two seasons with at least 125 and a touchdown in that span.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers

Like the Philadelphia Eagles corps they saw last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings enter the Wild Card matchup with the Giants with one of the league's most dangerous wide receiving units.

Very few offenses have had the collective success and contributions from their pass catchers as the Vikings. In 2022, the team had 13 players put their names on their receiving leaderboard, with nine churning at least 100 yards on the year.

Even with all that, a large chunk of their production comes from their trio of ballhawks who combine for 3,175 yards and 19 touchdowns in that span, and each sits among the NFL’s top 50 scorers.

These threats to the end zone are still Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn.

Jefferson, Minnesota’s third-year stud out of LSU, has quickly blossomed into one of the most talented receivers. He's posted three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns with at least seven touchdowns and an average of 15.1 yards per catch.

This year, he garnered a career-high 1,809 yards with eight scores and a 14.1-yard average in his second 18-game outing.

Jefferson’s numbers put him in the position’s top-10 performers, including first in both receptions (128) and yards.

Finishing behind Jefferson is Thielen, the oldest member of the Vikings’ receivers. Reaching his 132 career game mark, the 32-year-old has a resume of 534 receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns, including an average of 12.5 yards per catch. In 17 games played this season, he’s accumulated 70 receptions for 716 yards ( 10.2 average ) and six touchdowns, the third category ranking him along the top 25 players at the receiver position.

A ninth-year player and undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State, Thielen built up a reputation for being the team’s No. 1 vertical threat before Jefferson’s arrival by having at least five seasons with over 700 yards and four touchdowns, with two consecutive 1,000-yard years in 2017-2018.

Rounding out the top three is sophomore receiver K.J. Osborn hailing from the University of Miami. Taken in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by Minnesota, the 25-year-old spent his first year with the organization off the field before entering the receiving rotation in the 2021 season.

In two active campaigns for the Vikings, he’s collected 110 receptions for 1,305 yards ( 11.9 average ) and 12 touchdowns, with the better showing in his rookie stint, where he earned 655 yards and seven scores.

Now playing in his second full season, Osborn has 60 receptions for 650 yards and five touchdowns, placing him in the top 35 active receivers. He also averages 10.8 yards per reception, meaning he can be an intermediate-range weapon for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense.

When he was scouted for the pro level, Osborn earned many critiques for his size, speed, and quickness, with doubters saying the 5’11”, 203-pound receiver wouldn’t overcome tight man coverage against elite cornerbacks. Nevertheless, he does whatever it takes to contribute on the field, and it’s his instincts in space and toughness that enable him to thrive as a slot receiver.

On the line of scrimmage, Osborn recognizes the weaknesses in zone coverage presented by the defense and serves as the communicator to his teammates. He’ll alter and adjust his routes based on where the coverages go, often settling into the short area for a nice catch-and-run play. He'll also work into the safeties and make difficult catches over the middle without fear of being rocked on the collision.

Osborn can contribute to the special teams’ unit as both a kick and punt returner, playing three seasons in the role back at college. He hasn’t returned any this season, but he has a combined 25 attempts and 353 yards should he get called up.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) celebrates his two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends

When the two sides faced each other one month ago, the New York Giants defense became quite familiar with Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson entered the NFL in 2019 when he was selected No. 8 overall pick by the Lions out of Iowa.

In November, the Lions sent Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick for a second and third-round in the same drafts, respectively.

Since donning the purple and yellow, Hockenson posted 69 other receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns, ranking fourth-best among the Vikings receivers.

Add in his Lions’ stats, and the former first-rounder has 86 receptions for 914 yards and six touchdowns, the latter tied for his highest total. The Giants got a taste of that renewed potential in Minnesota in Week 16, as Hockenson garnered a season-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns to help his team to a sweat-induced victory.

Besides Hockenson, the Vikings also have Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt among their active ranks. The two tight ends have combined for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line

With how the New York Giants defensive pass rush has been feasting in the final weeks of the regular season, one area of intrigue for fans will be seeing their front line get after it with a young and banged-up Minnesota Vikings offensive line.

Like the squad they featured in Week 16, the Vikings enter Sunday’s game with five players with under five years of experience each.

However, there could be internal changes within two of their positions along the front line, as injuries have taken a toll at the worst possible time. Right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a calf injury in the Vikings’ Jan. 1 loss to Green Bay, effectively ending his season, meaning there will be a replacement at his former hole. Then, center Garrett Bradbury has been limited with his own ailment, leaving the team with questions on if he’ll play, given his backup is also on IR late in the year.

According to ESPN analytics, Minnesota ranks 18th in run block win rate (71%) and 22nd in pass block win rate, but the latter comes with much less efficiency (57%). Only one member of the starting line stands top-10 in their position for pass block win rate, meaning the opportunities could be abundant for New York to earn some significant pressure on a weakened pocket.

At left tackle is second-year player Christian Darrisaw to protect Cousins’ blindside. A 2021 second-round pick by the organization out of Virginia Tech, Darrisaw resumed the starting role this year and has offered some of the best dual blocking among active players at his position.

Darrisaw has allowed only five sacks, five QB hits, ten hurries, and 20 pressures in his time on the field, translating to a career-high 97.7% pass blocking efficiency rating.

At left guard is Ezra Cleveland, the third-year player out of Boise State, and a second round pick out of Minnesota. Despite having 384 more snaps in pass-blocking scenarios, his impact has come on the ground with a 95.9% efficiency rating. He has some issues with penalties, though, holding a career-high five to his name.

Where Cleveland runs into trouble is working as a pass rusher, in which he stands top-5 among left guards in sacks allowed. To accompany his five succumbed this season, Cleveland bottoms out with a 53.2 pass-blocking score and has given up 20 hits, 28 hurries, and 53 overall pressures.

At center, if he can make it, is Garrett Bradbury, the fourth-year pro out of NC State. Bradbury’s overall snaps have decreased steadily over the last two seasons due to injury, but he’s still provided fairly consistent protection in both pass and run scenarios.

When he is available for the Vikings’ front line, Bradbury holds a 97.4% efficiency rating, the best marking in his four seasons with Minnesota. The 2019 first-round pick has allowed two sacks, four hits, 18 hurries, and 24 overall pressures in 2022, the former number marking him 13th in the entire league.

Rookie Ed Ingram is at right guard. Ingram has struggled severely in his first season as a starter at the NFL level and could be the biggest weakness on the Vikings’ front come Sunday.

In 1168 total snaps ( fifth most for active right guards ), Ingram has played 775 as a pass protector and the other 393 blocking for Dalvin Cook and company. The 23-year-old Ingram has allowed a league-leading 11 sacks, 18 hits, 29 hurries, and 58 overall pressures.

With O’Neill and backup Austin Schlottmann sidelined, the Vikings are set to start fourth-year pro Olisaemeka Udoh at right tackle Udoh is a former 2019 sixth-round draft selection by Minnesota out of Elon and has been developing his craft in previous seasons to hopefully move up the depth chart one day.

At 25 years old and 6’6”, 320 pounds, Udoh will have big shoes to fill as he replaces arguably the best blocker (O'Neill) within the Vikings’ starting front.

Nicknamed “Oli” by his teammates, Udoh has only appeared in 132 snaps for the Vikings this season. In 77 pass protections, he has allowed no sacks or hits but has given up two hurries and two pressures. Those numbers aren’t enough to rank him, but they’ve earned him a 98.7% efficiency rating that also hinges on his lack of penalties in the 2022 season.

Udoh's one benefit outside of numbers is versatility, as he has professional experience playing at both tackles spots.

