Jim Larranaga firm on Miami's offensive goals each game

(Photo by Richard C. Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami‘s offense was on point Wednesday night in its 88-72 victory over visiting Boston College in Coral Gables, Fla. The team as a whole shot 60.4% from the field and 66.6% from beyond the 3-point line on 18 attempts. On top of that, Miami accomplished some of their main offensive goals.

“Our goal is to have five guys in double figures every game,” head coach Jim Larranaga said post game. “We want to average 75 points a game or more.”

The start five of Nijel Pack, Isaiah Wong, Wooga Poplar, Jordan Miller, Norchad Omier combined for 64 points with Wong leading the way with a game-high 22. Miller also added 19 points and Omier finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The lone player among the starters to not score in double figures was Pack, who had just six points. But backup small forward, Harlond Beverly, stepped up in a big way off the bench to the tune of 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

That type of contribution is music to Larranaga’s ears.

However, there is one offensive goal Miami did fail to reach Wednesday.

“We want each position to average 15 — not a player, the position,” Larranaga said. “So at the point guard between Nigel and Bensley (Joseph), if they can get 15 points, that’s a good night. If it’s Zay and who’s ever backing him up that night can get 15. Tonight, I thought Wooga got us off to a great start. He had seven and then Harlond came in for him and played terrific, he ended up with what 11? 15, Wow. So we had 22 points from the three position.

“Then Jordan Miller at the four and Anthony backs him up. Then Norchad, we used Anthony (Walker) to backup Norchad and then we tried Favour (Aire). We were hoping Favor could just hang around the rim and block some shots because they will get into the rim so easily. But he actually did what he’s been trained to do, guard your man, and he went out on the perimeter and it left their team the ability to get to the rim without him blocking the shot.”