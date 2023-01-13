ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

More on Clemson making a change at OC and what it means

By Matt Connolly
Garrett Riley will be officially added to the Clemson staff on Friday. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney showed that the best is still the standard. We break down the decision to fire Brandon Streeter and take a look at what the hire of Garrett Riley means for the future of the program.

