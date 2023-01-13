ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t look for NJ McD’s to sell ‘air land and sea’ burgers soon

Some things go together. Others send social media into a ghastly tailspin. This is one of them. Raina Huang is an influencer (and god do I hate that word) and has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, over 3 million on TikTok and has her own YouTube channel. Based out of Los Angeles she’s known for doing competitive food challenges. Has she ever gone up against Joey Chestnut? Sorry, that’s the only other competitive eater I know by name.
92.7 WOBM

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top New Jersey News Stories for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. ⬛ NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — gets arrested. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell fired three shots at a rideshare driver after a car alarm was accidently set off by friends of his girlfriend's son waiting for the ride.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Arrow shoots through a front door in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A resident arrived home Sunday night and found an arrow had been shot through their front door. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the metal arrow went through the top half of the front door of a house on Engleberg Terrace and was likely shot from a crossbow. The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious incident."
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
