Scouting the Portal: Ernest Hausmann, Braden Fiske, and More

Portal Scout Elena Schwegman breaks down Ernest Hausmann, Braden Fiske, and other portal prospects with comments from Director of Scouting Steven Bailoni

Keep checking back for more scouting reports as more portal prospects find new homes.

Ernest Hausmann - LB

2022 Team: Nebraska

2023 Team: Michigan

Started seven games as a true freshman in 2022 for Nebraska. Very good size at 6’2, 220lbs. Has a solid frame with room to put on more muscle, especially in his legs. A fast, dynamic player on defense. Plays with low pad level and very good balance in his power base. Quick feet that never stop moving, allowing him to have good change of direction to make plays and take good angles on twitchy ball carriers. Very good speed, able to cover sideline to sideline and close on the ball carrier with very good acceleration. Able to use his speed and athleticism to flip his hips and bend around the edge on the blitz. Constantly straining and giving maximum effort on every down, always trying to push through blocks to find and bring down the ball carrier. He is very good playing in the box and impacting the run game, and he also has the speed to keep up with vertical routes in one on one coverage situations.

Marginal ability to diagnose the play and react correctly. Dives on tackles rather than staying planted and lacks the strength and aggression to consistently shed blockers and punish the opponent. That being said, Hausmann still was a difference maker for Nebraska despite the learning curve he faced in his transition from high school to Big 10 football. It is rare to find a player who has both the physical and mental abilities to compete at such a high level as a true freshman. Hausmann is committed to the University of Michigan. The Wolverines gained a potential star in the making – if they can continue to develop Hausmann, he has the abilities to be a big time player on their defense.

Steven's Projection:

Hausmann is the crown jewel on a good portal class for Michigan. Normally for a player this young I'd expect them to sit a year with how loaded Michigan is but Hausmann is good enough to walk in as a starter for spring ball. Even if the staff wants to take some time to develop his body a bit more he'll get the starting nod in a few different packages for the team. Michigan lands the top (and it's not close) linebacker in the portal to keep their defense near the best in the NCAA.

Marques Cox - OL

2022 Team: Northern Illinois

2023 Team: Kentucky

Started 33 games at NIU during his career there; started 4 games this year before suffering a season ending injury. Good size at 6’6, 309lbs and long arms. Wide stance with adequate bend through hips, knees, and ankles. Solid suddenness in his first steps off the line to get into position. Uses aggressive initial hand strike and keeps hands inside. Good at getting into his strong legs to create displacement in the run game. Able to move people with ease and create open lanes. Very good pass blocker, has the athleticism to move well laterally and the length to protect the edge. Very good at anchoring against the rush to prevent QB hurries.

Has room to improve his second level blocking as he lacks the body control to slow himself before the point of contact and secure defenders in the open field. Good player thanks to his size which gives him the advantage against smaller defenders and he has consistently been able to overpower them in the run game or hold them at ease to protect the pocket in passing situations. He will look to slide into the offensive tackle position once healthy for Kentucky and be an impactful veteran on the line in his final year of eligibility.

Steven's Projection:

Not sure how much I trust his 6'6 reported height given how big he looks on film, looks more like he's barely 6'5 to me. The good news? That's the only major knock on him I have and even then no one is ever mad about a 6'5 tackle especially with the length he has. He's fast through his set points, able to maintain a half-man ratio against plenty of speed rushers, and anchors against power rushers. There's very few teams that wouldn't trust him as their left tackle and we'll see him help elevate Kentucky's offense on the ground and through the air next year.

Braden Fiske - DL

2022 Team: Western Michigan

2023 Team: Florida State

Very good size at 6’5, 300lbs. Very strong, muscular, and wide build. Plays in a low power base. A very physical player that looks to punish the opponent on every play. Violent, aggressive movements in everything he does. Quick feet and very good explosiveness to push back the offensive line immediately when the ball is snapped. Explosive hand strike. Uses his strength and explosiveness to control the block, able to use his hands well to disengage from a blocking offensive lineman. Very good speed, especially for his large size – good burst to close on the ball and very good lateral movement to slide with the play. Able to use his speed to get around the edge or his strength to create disruption in the backfield with a power rush.

Fiske was a tremendous player for Western Michigan. His elite athleticism and versatility enabled him to play many different spots for the Broncos along the defensive line. Fiske has the physical makings to be a successful defensive lineman through his size, strength, and athleticism. Even more importantly, his mindset is key as he plays with great effort, strain, aggression, and physicality. Committed to Florida State, Fiske will be facing better offensive lineman in the ACC. He has the makings and competitiveness to make this jump from a Group of 5 school and make an impact for the Seminoles. He will provide great versatility, leadership, depth, and size to the Seminoles next season on defense.

Steven's Projection:

I already touched on how much I love Fiske before and I can't understate how excited I am about him next season. Everyone who knows me knows how much I stress size in my evaluations and this guy moves like a linebacker while being all of 6'5 and 300 pounds. I honestly believe he could play any position across the line outside of nose tackle and would excel. I love this pickup for FSU and expect him to be a superstar for the Seminoles so long as he can stay healthy. The sky is the limit here with his combination of size, speed, power, and football IQ.

Gage Keys - DL

2022 Team: Minnesota

2023 Team: Kansas

Only played 81 snaps for the Gophers last year and was unable to break the starting lineup during his time at Minnesota. Very good size at 6’5, 280lbs. Narrow build but has good muscle and thick lower body. Low pad level on every play. Quick feet and good acceleration off the line of scrimmage. Uses hand techniques well to slip through seams in the offensive line and prevent himself from being secured by offensive blockers. Plays with very good athleticism, moving well both laterally and up the field. Good body control and tackling, able to bring down shifty ball carriers. Most successful with a power rush, able to use his explosiveness and leg strength to burst through seams and into the backfield.

Has room to add some more muscle and strength which should give him more power behind his rush. Has good traits, especially his athleticism and his effort on every play. He accelerates and tackles well, and plays very balanced and poised. Committed to Kansas, Keys will look to fight for a starting job. If he can more consistently get into the backfield through increasing his strength to give himself more leverage and knockback-ability, he can be a great addition to the Jayhawks.

Steven's Projection:

His biggest issue is a lack of play strength. He just cannot consistently generate drive and there's too many bigger and stronger players than him in the Big 10 plus he's been battling injuries. He's got a good scheme fit with Kansas and should bring depth to their strong-side DE spot until he's ready to take that next step. He's moving out of the division notorious for having the biggest and strongest linemen in FBS play which will put less focus on his strength and power issues. With 3 years of eligibility he's got time but there's a very real chance that by the time he's ready the coaching staff grows tired of waiting and moves on to someone else.