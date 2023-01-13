ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, TN

Jason Stephen Powers

Jason Stephen Powers, 49, of Decaturville, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 15 at Henderson County Community Hospital. He worked for Young Touchstone in Lexington before becoming disabled from cancer. Jason was a 1992 graduate of Scotts Hill High School and he loved to ride horses and mules. He is survived...
DECATURVILLE, TN
Traci Grace

Traci Grace, 59, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Jackson, Tennessee. She is survived by her son, Jesse Grace (Ivey); three daughters, Wendi Blankenship (Trent), Deborah Hathorn (Noah) and Angellina Long (Russell); one sister, Terri West (Terry); and 11 grandchildren, Olivia, Brett, Addy, Hadley, Logan, Griffin, Alexia, Charli, Zack, Briar, and Oaklee.
JACKSON, TN

