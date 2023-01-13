Micah Shrewsberry details halftime conversation with Camren Wynter

Mitchell Layton / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

On Wednesday, Penn State beat Indiana by a convincing score of 85-66. Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry would be the first to spread credit to his players, including veteran guard Camren Wynter, for the win.

At the end of the first half, Shrewsberry looked for Wynter and spoke to him as they walked to the locker room. After the game, he was asked what that conversation was about.

“It was really just strategy,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “Like something I probably should have told him before the end.”

“I called a timeout early. There’s usually that end of half timeout that we like to use and then you can talk about different things. We didn’t get a chance to talk about that, so he’s old. He’s a senior. He sees things. I was just telling him something that they do, how they guard late in that situation. So, I was really just apologizing to him. Like I set him up a little bit, instead of giving him the info that he needs.”

Camren Wynter is a transfer to Penn State, who originally went to Drexel out of high school. This season, he’s averaging 9.2 points and 2.1 assists per game.

“I thought he was great. You know, Trey Galloway is a good defender. He’s an active defender and he calls and he causes problems. So, when he was starting I figured they’d put him on pick. I felt like we needed more ball handling, so they just can’t wear pick down, bringing the ball up the floor and everything else,” Shrewsberry continued.

“Bringing the ball up the floor, Cam handled the ball a lot. Kanye [Clary] got some minutes handling the ball. Evan [Mahaffy] handling the ball. So, having a bunch of guys that can bring it and now pick and just get down the floor to get to his spots, do different things, where they just can’t wear him down every single possession.”

With the win, Penn State moved to 12-5 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions’ next test is against a tough Wisconsin team.

Micah Shrewsberry on Seth Lundy hitting 1,000 points

In the win over Indiana, Penn State’s Seth Lundy hit 1,000 career points, becoming the 39th player in school history to do so. After the game, Micah Shrewsberry praised him and the milestone.

“For him to get 1,000 points, man that’s special,” Shrewsberry said.

“He’s earned it. It takes some continuity, right? You got to do some stuff early as a freshman. You got to do some stuff each year and be pretty consistent unless you’re just gonna blow it up one of those years. One year I think Jimmer [Fredette] got 1,000 in a season but it’s pretty rare. But him getting to 1,000 is an accomplishment.”