ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
KRMG

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
BRIGANTINE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

In 1944, he was sent to war. Next month, NJ town celebrates his 100th birthday

JACKSON — A township World War II veteran will turn 100 years old next month and a parade and party are being planned in his honor, according to Jersey Coast Emergency News. The “Wally Day Parade and Party” will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Justice Complex on 1 Jackson Drive in honor of Wally Jamison. His nephew, Matthew, is one of the police officers helping to organize the event, according to Mike Basso, with the Jackson Township Police Department.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Did You Know There’s a Giant Mural Dedicated to Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ in Philadelphia?

There’s an incredible mural in Philadelphia that has been turning heads for almost two years, but it seems like only true locals know about it. I mean… it doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of art or pop culture, this is super cool. But it dawned on me last weekend that it seems like only locals know about this mural. I was showing a friend around town last weekend, and I made it a point to include it on my Center City tour.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy