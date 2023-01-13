ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying to the Hoop: How to watch Xavier Booker vs. Devin Royal and almost 25 other top 100 players

By Jamie Shaw
 4 days ago
Devin Royal and Xavier Booker is a featured matchup at the 2023 Flying to the Hoop.

Kettering, Ohio – The 20th annual Flying to the Hoop Classic features 35 teams from around the country to play in the four-day slate of showcase games.

This year’s event will feature five returning state champions and six preseason National Top 25 teams. The highest-ranked player in the event will be five-star Michigan State signee Xavier Booker of Indianapolis (IN) Cathedral.

Top juniors featured in the event will be four-star SF Marcus Allen (AZ Compass), four-star CG Vyctorius Miller (AZ Compass), four-star PF Pharaoh Compton (AZ Compass), four-star PG Dellquan Warren (Keystone Academy), four-star SF Trentyn Flowers (Combine Academy), four-star SF Rakease Passmore (Combine Academy), four-star SG Jahseem Felton (SoCal Academy), four-star PG KJ Greene (Pace Academy), four-star PG Del Jones (Huntington Prep), four-star F Jordan McCullum (Huntington Prep), and four-star SG Jonathan Powell (Centerville).

Chandler (AZ) AZ Compass is ranked No. 5 in the current MaxPreps National Top 10. La Porte (IN) La Lumiere is ranked No. 7, and Huntington (WV) Huntington Prep is No. 8.

The Flying to the Hoop will span four days, January January 13-16.

The Schedule

Friday, January 13, 2023

6:30 PM Combine Academy (NC) vs. Keystone Academy (PA)

8:15 PM Omnia Academy (Finland) vs. AZ Compass (AZ)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

1:15 PM Pickerington North (OH) vs. Dunbar (OH)

3:00 PM Columbus Africentric (OH) vs. CVCA (OH)

4:45 PM SoCal Academy (CA) vs. Western Reserve Academy (OH)

6:30 PM Lutheran East (OH) vs. Combine Academy (NC)

8:15 PM Pace Academy (GA) vs. Chaminade Julienne (OH)

Sunday, January 15, 2023

11:30 AM Preble Shawnee (OH) vs. Oakwood (OH)

1:15 PM Brush (OH) vs. Taft (OH)

3:00 PM Garfield Heights (OH) vs. Wayne (OH)

4:45 PM Skills Factory (GA) vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary’s (OH)

6:30 PM Huntington Prep (WV) vs. St. Ignatius (OH)

8:15 PM SoCal Academy (CA) vs. Centerville (OH)

Monday, January 16, 2023

11:30 AM Richmond Heights (OH) vs. Fairfield (OH)

1:15 PM Lima Senior (OH) vs. Springboro (OH)

3:00 PM Cathedral (IN) vs. Pickerington Central (OH)

4:45 PM La Lumiere (IN) vs. Huntington Prep (WV)

6:30 PM Lakota West (OH) vs. Ketterington Fairmont (OH)

Committed Players

2023

Five-star PF Xavier Booker (Michigan State)

Four-star SF Devin Royal (Ohio State)

Four-star SF Mookie Cook (Oregon)

Four-star PF Zayden High (UNC)

Four-star PG Gabe Cupps (Indiana)

Four-star PG Silas Demary (Southern California)

Four-star SG Kaden Cooper (Oklahoma)

Four-star PF Drew Fielder (Providence)

Four-star PG Garwey Dual (Providence)

Four-star PG Dailyn Swain (Xavier)

Four-star PF Gus Yalden (Wisconsin)

Four-star PF Kaleb Glenn (Louisville)

Three-star SG Zaide Lowrey (Marquette)

Three-star SG George Washington III (Michigan)

Three-star SF Trent Pierce (Missouri)

2024

Four-star PG Dellquan Warren (Rutgers)

How to watch Flying to the Hoop Classic

All games will be live-streamed in real time on the SUV TV.

