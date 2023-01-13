Georgia Tech offers On3 2024 3-star CB Raemon Mosby

(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake three-star cornerback Raemon Mosby received an offer from Georgia Tech Friday morning. He announced the news on Twitter.

On3 ranks Mosby as a three-star prospect, the No. 78 cornerback and the No. 73 player in Georgia for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-0, 173-pound Mosby holds eight Power Five offers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Ole Miss with a narrow lead over North Carolina to land a commitment from Mosby.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

The Yellow Jackets’ 2024 recruiting class contains one commitment in Macon (Ga.) First Presbyterian Day School four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.1K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.