Penn State pulled in a terrific Class of 2022 and got started with its Class of 2023 with some nice additions. But the work is already underway for the Class of 2024. Penn State received its first commitment to the Class of 2024 in January 2022 with some help on the offensive line in the commitment of in-state offensive tackle Cooper Cousins. We’ll keep track of every commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2024 with this updated commitment tracker. Of course, this being the world of college football recruiting, there are bound to be some decommitments and twists and turns along the way, but we’ll keep track of those as well should they arise. This tracker will be updated as necessary, with the most recent update being made on January 17, 2023. Cooper Cousins McDowell (Erie, PA) Interior offensive lineman 6'-5", 285 lb Committed: January 28, 2022 247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Anthony Specca Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA) Linebacker 6'-1", 215 lb Committed: January 17, 2023 247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ 11

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO