Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Newsstand: Michigan football transfer lands with Deion Sanders at Colorado
Former Michigan football edge defender Taylor Upshaw has found a new home for his final season of eligibility, committing to play for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. “Coach Prime” has created a splash in the Pac-12 already. His efforts will now be aided by a winning player who was productive during his time in Ann Arbor.
Defensive Lineman Jerod Smith Recaps "Immaculate" Junior Day Visit
2024 DL Target Jerod Smith goes in depth on his Junior Day visit on Saturday
connect-bridgeport.com
WVU Coach Brown Names New Offensive Coordinator
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has named current assistant coach Chad Scott as the program’s new offensive coordinator. “Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity. I have coached with him for 13 years, and I trust him and the positive energy he brings every day to our team,” Brown said. “Coach Scott has been a part of elite offenses in the past at Troy, Texas Tech and North Carolina and that experience has prepared him for this leadership role. The fact that he has built strong relationships with our.
Recruiting Notebook: Local Four Star LB Picks Penn State Over Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
What is WVU getting in defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah?
If nothing else, West Virginia football is making the offseason interesting. It looked for a while that the Mountaineers had addressed the defensive line by welcoming former Kentucky and Tennessee State lineman Davoan Hawkins. WVU had him on campus for the official visit weekend for transfers, and Hawkins, whose history with the Mountaineers goes back to his initial recruiting experience coming out of high school, was preferred above others.
Ohio State football safety Lathan Ransom to return in 2023
Ohio State will have at least one returning starting safety for next fall. Lathan Ransom, who started nine games as the strong safety this past season, is returning to school, putting off entering the NFL draft after being eligible for the first time. His father, Nathan, confirmed his return in a text message with The Dispatch on Monday, the deadline for underclassmen to file paperwork for early entry into the draft.
An Adopted NFL Coach Searched For His Biological Parents. His Former Coach Turned Out To Be His Real Father
On December 1, 1972, 16-year-old Carol Briggs enjoyed sledding in the snow with some of the other girls from the Zoar Home for Mothers, Babies and Convalescents in Allison Park, Pennsylvania. Around 2:30 am, Carol woke up in labor. Before 3 am, she had become a young mother of a baby boy. She named him Jon Kenneth Briggs. No one outside of her immediate family knew about her pregnancy, not even Jon's father.
Breaking: Ohio State Buckeyes Pick Up Pac-12 Transfer Quarterback
Ohio State got word Monday that it is losing star quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the two-time Heisman finalist officially declared for the NFL Draft. Tuesday, the Buckeyes added a new player to their quarterback room. According to Austin Ward of Rivals, former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia ...
Penn State’s 2024 football commitment tracker
Penn State pulled in a terrific Class of 2022 and got started with its Class of 2023 with some nice additions. But the work is already underway for the Class of 2024. Penn State received its first commitment to the Class of 2024 in January 2022 with some help on the offensive line in the commitment of in-state offensive tackle Cooper Cousins. We’ll keep track of every commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2024 with this updated commitment tracker. Of course, this being the world of college football recruiting, there are bound to be some decommitments and twists and turns along the way, but we’ll keep track of those as well should they arise. This tracker will be updated as necessary, with the most recent update being made on January 17, 2023. Cooper Cousins McDowell (Erie, PA) Interior offensive lineman 6'-5", 285 lb Committed: January 28, 2022 247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Anthony Specca Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA) Linebacker 6'-1", 215 lb Committed: January 17, 2023 247 Sports Rivals.com On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ 11
Recruiting Notebook: Maryland Lineman Will Visit Pitt for Junior Day
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Comments / 0