NME
UK live music groups pen open letter to save BBC Introducing
A group of music organisations have shared “grave concerns” with the BBC over fears that BBC Introducing – a scheme to support up-and-coming musical talent – is to be scrapped. In a letter to BBC’s chairman, Richard Sharp, a group of representatives asked for assurance that...
NME
Simon Cowell being sued by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Katie Waissel over duty of care
Simon Cowell is being sued by former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel over an alleged breach of duty of care while she was on the series. Waissel took part in the 2010 series of the show alongside One Direction, and finished seventh overall. In 2021, the musician revealed that she...
NME
New book to help support mental health of touring musicians set for release
A new book designed to support the mental health of touring musicians will be released this spring. The book, titled Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual explores the impact touring can have on the mental health of musicians. The 600-page book, written by psychotherapist and former booker, Tamsin...
NME
Heartworms announces debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’ with single ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’
Heartworms has announced details of debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’ – listen to new single ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’ below. The new collection from the NME 100 alumni will come out on March 24 via Speedy Wunderground. ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’ comes complete...
NME
Randy Newman postpones UK and European tour due to neck surgery
Randy Newman has postponed his upcoming UK and European tour after undergoing neck surgery. The singer was set to begin a tour on these shores next month, but has confirmed that the tour will now not take place due to Newman’s recovery time from surgery being longer than expected.
NME
The National tease arrival of new song ‘Tropic Morning News’ this week
The National have teased the arrival of a new song called ‘Tropic Morning News’ this week. On their social media profiles, the band shared that the song from their upcoming new – and as as yet untitled – album would arrive tomorrow (January 18) at 17:15 GMT on BBC 6Music and at 12:30pm ET via YouTube.
NME
Nick Cave calls ChatGPT and AI songwriting “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”
Nick Cave has shared his opinion on ChatGPT and songwriting using artificial intelligence (AI). singer addressed what appears to be growing interest in the chatbot service that uses AI to generate human-like text at the request of the user. He revealed on his blog The Red Hand Files that he’s...
NME
Mel C shares update on Spice Girls Glastonbury 2023 rumours
Melanie C has shared an update about suggestions The Spice Girls were set to play this year’s Glastonbury festival. Back in December, Mel B teased that the Spice Girls could be set to reunite once again for a special performance at Glastonbury 2023. During an episode of The Big...
NME
Kevin Spacey thanks Italian museum “for having the balls” to present him with lifetime achievement award
Kevin Spacey has received a lifetime achievement award from Italy’s Museum of Cinema in Turin. At the event, which took place on Monday (January 16), the actor spoke publicly for the first time in more than five years, during which time he has faced a number of sexual abuse allegations.
NME
Pet Shop Boys CD becomes one of the most expensive ever sold on Discogs
A Pet Shop Boys CD from 2003 has become one of the most expensive ever sold on Discogs. ‘Pop Art: The Hits – 5 Songs From Our History’ was released via Parlophone solely in Japan two decades ago, and was limited to 25 copies. The CD collates some...
