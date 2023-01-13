ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

UK live music groups pen open letter to save BBC Introducing

A group of music organisations have shared “grave concerns” with the BBC over fears that BBC Introducing – a scheme to support up-and-coming musical talent – is to be scrapped. In a letter to BBC’s chairman, Richard Sharp, a group of representatives asked for assurance that...
NME

New book to help support mental health of touring musicians set for release

A new book designed to support the mental health of touring musicians will be released this spring. The book, titled Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual explores the impact touring can have on the mental health of musicians. The 600-page book, written by psychotherapist and former booker, Tamsin...
NME

Randy Newman postpones UK and European tour due to neck surgery

Randy Newman has postponed his upcoming UK and European tour after undergoing neck surgery. The singer was set to begin a tour on these shores next month, but has confirmed that the tour will now not take place due to Newman’s recovery time from surgery being longer than expected.
NME

The National tease arrival of new song ‘Tropic Morning News’ this week

The National have teased the arrival of a new song called ‘Tropic Morning News’ this week. On their social media profiles, the band shared that the song from their upcoming new – and as as yet untitled – album would arrive tomorrow (January 18) at 17:15 GMT on BBC 6Music and at 12:30pm ET via YouTube.
NME

Mel C shares update on Spice Girls Glastonbury 2023 rumours

Melanie C has shared an update about suggestions The Spice Girls were set to play this year’s Glastonbury festival. Back in December, Mel B teased that the Spice Girls could be set to reunite once again for a special performance at Glastonbury 2023. During an episode of The Big...
NME

Pet Shop Boys CD becomes one of the most expensive ever sold on Discogs

A Pet Shop Boys CD from 2003 has become one of the most expensive ever sold on Discogs. ‘Pop Art: The Hits – 5 Songs From Our History’ was released via Parlophone solely in Japan two decades ago, and was limited to 25 copies. The CD collates some...

