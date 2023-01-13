Read full article on original website
Related
cntraveler.com
Which Loyalty Program Is Best For You in 2023?
Condé Nast Traveler has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products, and Condé Nast Traveler and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. We don't review or include all companies or all available products. Moreover, the editorial content on this page was not provided by any of the companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of Condé Nast Traveler's editorial team.
Just Enough Room Island, the worlds smallest inhabited island and the interesting story behind it
Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.
cntraveler.com
The 11 Best Spas in New York City
New York is universally known as the city that never sleeps—and for good reason: Between the world-class restaurants and bars, incredible shopping, and acclaimed museums alone, you could never sleep again and still wouldn't have time to experience everything the Big Apple has to offer. But with so many high-energy activities and attractions, it's easy to forget that New York City is also home to some of the best spas and world-class wellness hubs in the country.
cntraveler.com
Onboard Obsession: The Thrill of Go-Karting on a Mega Cruise Ship
Onboard Obsession is a new series that explores the can't-miss highlights of the best-loved cruises—from the shore excursions to book to the spa treatments too relaxing to pass up. Eighteen decks above the cold Atlantic Ocean, I pulled on a balaclava and helmet and did something I hadn’t done...
cntraveler.com
You Can Now Stay in the Homes of South Africa's Most Prominent Artists
When Elana Brundyn stepped down as CEO of Cape Town's prestigious Norval Foundation museum and into an advisory role last year, her plan was to enjoy some R&R. But Brundyn, one of Africa's preeminent art entrepreneurs, found it hard to sit idle. So she opened her Rolodex, filled with names like Wim Botha and Cinga Samson, two of South Africa's leading contemporary artists, and embarked on a project to connect the country's creative scene with the millions of travelers who visit each year.
cntraveler.com
From Trauma Healers to In-House Psychologists, Hotels Are Increasingly Catering to Travelers' Mental Health
Raj Mahal travels for work multiple times a month, and last winter, while staying at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago, he was feeling down. Mahal, 34, is the founder of Plan More Trips, an app that helps travelers book low-cost travel, and the stress of running a startup, he says, was beginning to take a toll on his mental health. In his hotel room that day, he saw a flier for a partnership Kimpton was rolling out with Talkspace, a company that offers virtual, online psychotherapy, offering guests at Kimpton properties a free video therapy session with its licensed counselors.
Comments / 0