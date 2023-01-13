Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director
Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver
Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazers: 11 Black politicians from New Jersey you should know about
Dr. George E. Cannon (1869-1925) was a physician and New Jersey Black Republican leader from Jersey City who seconded the nomination of President Calvin Coolidge at the 1924 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He was the first Republican to win a statewide primary election after becoming the top vote-getter for delegate in the GOP primary. Traditionally, the delegate candidate with the most votes became chair of the delegation, but Cannon relinquished the post to U.S. Senator Walter Edge in recognition of anti-lynching legislation that Edge had sponsored. Cannon’s role at the Coolidge convention came despite his open criticism of the treatment of Blacks by President Warren Harding. (At the convention that year, Republican National Committeeman Hamilton F. Kean, the future governor’s grandfather, escorted Black delegates onto the floor after a sergeant-at-arms refused to allow them to enter the convention hall.)
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Assemblywoman Madaline Williams
Madaline Williams (1894-1968) was the first Black woman to serve in the New Jersey Legislature. She was elected to the State Assembly in 1957 and re-elected in 1959. An East Orange, Democrat, she was elected Essex County Register of Deeds and Mortgages in 1960, defeating County Clerk Anthony Giuliano, and re-elected in 1965.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Walter Gilbert Alexander
Walter Gilbert Alexander (1880-1953), the son of former slaves, was the first Black to serve in the New Jersey State Assembly. A Republican, he was elected in 1920. Alexander was born in Virginia in 1880. He went to college at age 16, then to medical school, and moved to Orange to start his practice.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Stanley Van Ness
Stanley C. Van Ness (1933-2007) became the first Black chief counsel to the Governor of New Jersey when he was named to the post by Gov. Richard J. Hughes in 1967, at age 34. He was sworn in just at the start of The Newark riots. Van Ness became an...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Assistant U.S. Attorney Oliver Randolph
Oliver Randolph (1877-1951) was the only African American member of the 1947 New Jersey Constitutional Convention. In that post, he led a fight that successfully banned discrimination in New Jersey’s public schools and the National Guard. Born in Virginia, Randolph was the grandson of a slave, Joseph Robinson, who...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Florence Spearing Randolph
Rev. Florence Spearing Randolph (1866-1951) founded the New Jersey Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs in 1915 and served as president until 1927. Randolph also served on the New Jersey Woman Suffrage Association executive board and played a pivotal role in securing support for the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Arnold Cream, aka Jersey Joe Wolcott
Arnold Cream, known as famed heavyweight boxing champion Jersey Joe Wolcott, was the first Black to win election as a county Sheriff in New Jersey. Cream first ran for sheriff in 1968, but lost the Democratic primary to Spencer H. Smith, a Camden firefighter who had the organization line, by a 58%-42% margin.
Comments / 0