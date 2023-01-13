5 Things to Watch Among Crimson Tide Players in Wild-Card Round: Bama in the NFL

The 2022-23 NFL playoffs get under way this weekend and won't conclude until the Vince Lombardi Trophy is handed out at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12.

Remember Julio Jones ?

This is why he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, to play with Tom Brady and have another shot at a Super Bowl.

It could be his last chance.

Over the years, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in each of his nine career playoff games, while Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill has done so in each of his past eight.

Jones can become the fourth player ever with at least 50 receiving yards in 10 consecutive postseason games (he would trail Julian Edelman with 13, and be tied with Gary Clark and Jerry Rice at 10), and Hill, who played at nearby West Alabama, can become the sixth player to reach the mark in nine consecutive playoff games.

The matchups figure to be huge when the Cowboys visit the Buccaneers on Monday night as Mike Evans recorded at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in both of Tampa Bay’s playoff games last season.

The player trying to stop him from becoming the fourth player ever to top 100 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in three consecutive playoff games could be Trevon Diggs .

SEE ALSO Tracking Alabama Players in the NFL Playoffs: Wild-Card Round

• Another great matchup could Hill and Jaylen Waddle against the Bills defense after they combined combined for 3,066 receiving yards, the third-highest total ever by a pair of teammates in a season.

Going against them are two things: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out , and the Bills secondary includes Pro Bowl players Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer, and rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Oh right, the game's in Buffalo as well.

• Former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is one of five first-year head coaches who led his team to the playoffs, an NFL record.

When Minnesota hosts the New York Giants on Sunday, it will mark the fourth playoff game since 1970 featuring two rookie head coaches as the Vikings are led by Kevin O'Connell.

• Christian McCaffrey has a chance to do something that hasn't happened in the NFL since former Crimson Tide running back Tony Nathan was playing with the Miami Dolphins (1979-87). McCaffrey led all running backs with 741 receiving yards this season, and during his lone career playoff game in 2017 with Carolina recorded 101 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. With another 100 receiving yards against the Seahawks on Saturday, McCaffrey would become the third running back ever to record at least 100 receiving yards in multiple postseason games, joining Nathan (three times) and Lenny More (two)

• He's off this week since the top-seeded Eagles secured a first-round bye, but Jalen Hurts became the third player ever to reach 3,500 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season. Hurts finished with 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Granted, that technically doesn't have anything to do with the Wild-Card round, so here's a bonus item in case you missed it:

• Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after setting career highs in receiving yards (154) and scrimmage yards (193) during Week 18 as the Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-28. He's the third former Crimson Tide wide receiver to ever win Offensive Player of the Week, joining Jones (four-time winner) and Amari Cooper (three-time winner).

• Which Wild-Card Playoff game will feature the most Crimson Tide players? Oddly, it's the Giants at Vikings if New York tackle Evan Neal (ankle) is able to play. The Giants have safeties Landon Collins and Xavier McKinney , while the Vikings include defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson and recently activated tight end Irv Smith Jr. from the injured list.

