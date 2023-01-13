ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tracking Alabama Players in the NFL Playoffs: Wild-Card Round

By Kristi F. Patrick
 4 days ago

There are still approximately 20 former Crimson Tide players who have a chance to reel in a Super Bowl ring this season.

Welcome to the 2022-23 NFL playoffs, which won't conclude until the Vine Lombardi Trophy is handed out at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12.

Keep checking back over the weekend for the latest on former Alabama Crimson Tide players, as like usual the tracker will be continually updated:

The NFL is calling this past season the most competitive in league history, and is hoping for more close games and comebacks in the postseason.

During the regular season, the average margin of victory was just 9.70 points, the lowest over a full season in 90 years, since it was 9.13 in 1932.

The league also established single-season records for most games decided by six-or-fewer points (122), seven-or-fewer points (141), eight-or-fewer points (156), and most games within one score in the fourth quarter (203).

While we're crunching numbers, the number of consecutive seasons (2005-22), without a repeat Super Bowl champion has reached 18, as the longest streak in league history was extended once again.

Other numbers of note:

7 – The NFL’s streak of postseason games entering this week decided by six points or less. Six of those seven were separated by just three points.

7 – The NFL’s streak of postseason games entering this week decided in the last two minutes of regulation or in overtime. Teams have scored the winning points on the game’s final play in five of the past seven NFL postseason contests.

25 – Games during the 2022 regular season decided by a winning score on the final play.

