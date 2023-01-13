More than 30 tornadoes reportedly struck several states as severe weather swept across the South, leaving at least 7 dead

Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands.
The Weather Channel
January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South
January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
Tornadoes In The US Have Already Killed 7 & Officials Are 'Still Searching For Bodies'
At least seven people have been killed, including a five-year-old child, after several storms and tornadoes touched down across the southern United States. CNN also reports high winds from the storm ripped off the roofs of people's homes, damaged power lines and knocked over trees. According to the Storm Prediction...
How to stay safe in your mobile home during a tornado
About 54% of home tornado fatalities occur in mobile or manufactured homes. For those who can’t leave to find shelter, here are tips on how to make those homes safer.
'The floor disappeared under my feet': Trapped tornado survivors waited hours for rescue, hoping ceiling wouldn't collapse
Randall McCloud saw trees fall and the porch get pulled apart as he watched from the entrance of his mother's central Alabama house Thursday -- and it was about to get much worse.
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US
At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
Washington Examiner
Strong storm and tornadoes leave debris strewn across the Southeast in its wake
A strong storm swept through the Southeast on Thursday, resulting in debris being strewn across roads, cars flipped, and injuries to 10-15 people in Morgan County, Alabama. The injuries are all considered non-life-threatening so far, but the storm caused damage to numerous buildings, county sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford told CNN. Streets and fields were filled with debris and downed power lines in the community of Decatur, Alabama.
See the damage left after powerful storms move across Southeast
CNN's Jennifer Gray reports on the powerful storms that left a trail of damage throughout the Southeast.
Back-to-back storms eye central, eastern US with threats of severe weather, flooding, snow and ice
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking two separate storms that will lash the central and eastern U.S. this week, with threats of severe weather, flooding, snow and ice expected to impact millions of Americans.
The Weather Channel
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms in the South could...
Southeast Soon to Get Blasted by Bad Weather, Potential Tornadoes: See Forecast
For weeks, severe weather has battered the West Coast and central US, and now, it’s coming for the Southeast. Severe storms are expected to sweep the southeastern states today (January 12), producing heavy rain, high winds, and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather...
More than three million people are under tornado watch in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma
Millions are under tornado watch as a storm threatens the Midwest and Plains. The threat is in effect in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma until 9pm CST.
CNN meteorologist predicts California lost 'hundreds of thousands' of trees due to storms
Another powerful storm is moving into Southern California after forcing thousands to the north to evacuate. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has more.
Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction
Tornadoes in the Southeast are causing widespread damage and putting millions under severe threat. This comes as we learn that last year was one of the hottest on record. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reports on worsening weather disasters amid climate change.Jan. 13, 2023.
Millions at risk for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods
Millions of people in the South and the Southeast are at risk of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods Tuesday and Wednesday, while a messy winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest and a separate storm slams California later this week. Meanwhile, record highs are expected across the Midwest, the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic.
