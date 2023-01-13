Read full article on original website
2024 Mazda CX-90 teased again, and yes it gets the turbo inline-six
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is going to be fully revealed on January 31, but before then, Mazda is giving us some details about the engine under the hood. Just as was rumored and expected, Mazda’s inline-six is finding a home in the CX-90. It’s a 3.3-liter turbocharged (single-turbo) inline-six that produces 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Mazda says it produces that power when run on premium fuel, but doesn’t provide figures for 87 octane motoring. All Mazdas sold in the U.S. with turbocharged engines now have different output ratings on premium and regular fuel, so we expect this new inline-six to follow the trend.
Junkyard Gem: 1962 Studebaker Champ Spaceside
With a wagon-building history stretching back to the middle 1700s, the Studebaker Corporation began building gasoline-engine-powered delivery trucks starting in 1911. The company thrived through World War II—helping to win the war for the Allies in the process—and for a few years after, but then struggled when GM, Ford and Chrysler began to crush smaller American manufacturers with their increasingly sophisticated (yet affordable) products. Still, the storied company from South Bend, Ind., wasn't giving up on the pickup market, even as the walls closed in, so a new generation of Studebaker pickups hit showrooms for the 1960 model year. This was the Champ, and I've found one of these trucks in a northeastern Colorado self-service boneyard.
Junkyard Gem: 1938 Ford De Luxe Tudor Sedan
Since most of the historical gems I document in the junkyard (that's right, historical, so those of you who are fixing to blow a brain gasket because you don't consider a certain Junkyard Gem to be as good as your beloved Chevelle SSs or Porsche 911s can calm down now) are found in the big self-service yards with high inventory turnover, I don't write about many vehicles from the 1930s. Oh, sure, I do find such cars now and then — a 1937 Hudson and a 1938 Oldsmobile just this year, for example — but for prewar iron, it's best to head for an old-time family-owned yard that's been in the same spot forever.
Best car floor mats for 2023
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No matter how much care you take before getting into your car, sooner or later you're inevitably going to track some dirt inside. Often, it can accumulate so slowly that you don't even notice it until it becomes too much to ignore. Luckily, third-party floor mats are more affordable than ever, and they're much easier to clean than your car's actual floor. With so many out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the internet's favorites. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the best floor mats are, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews.
Here's what it's like to ride in Chevy's first electrified Corvette
Seventy years to the day after Chevrolet first revealed the Corvette in New York City, it's notched another milestone: the first-ever electrified version of the iconic sports car. On Tuesday, Chevy unveiled the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the first 'Vette to be powered jointly by a gas engine and an electric...
Volvo XC40 and C40 electrics get new motors, more horsepower, longer range
Late last year came reports of improved versions of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge for Europe. Configurators over the Atlantic showed there wouldn't just be new rear-wheel-drive models, but more battery, more range, and faster charging. The Swedes have finally published the official list of updates, the tweaks even better than the reportage and websites showed.
A Ferrari engine for sale ... for your living room
You won’t find this at IKEA. For those who use a coffee table as a place to put coffee, it might not be the best choice. For those who read Autoblog, a coffee table with a Ferrari 360 Modena engine in the middle of it might be just the thing.
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Drive Review: Slightly rough diamond
The Mitsubishi Outlander was one of the first small, affordable plug-in hybrid SUVs, yet it lost ground in recent years with the introduction of strong offerings from Toyota, Ford, Hyundai and Kia. The main reason was that the regular Outlander wasn’t especially competitive, so once the PHEV finally had company, there was nowhere to go but down. Well, there’s an all-new and dramatically improved Outlander now, and finally, its plug-in hybrid version is here to make up that lost ground.
Acura Integra Type S briefly teased with wild anime-style video
A year ago, Acura introduced the world to a new anime car-racing protagonist named Chiaki who featured in a series of shorts called Chiaki's Journey. The mini films were a celebration of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Japanese anime, the automaker's fuller Type-S lineup, and the new Acura Integra. A year on, Acura is presenting sponsor and official vehicle at Sundance for the 13th year in a row, so Chiaki's back with new friends and a new ride. As part of a multi-platform ad campaign called "New World. Same Energy," the Japanese luxury brand takes viewers on a tour of "the Acura multiverse" of Type S models set to the soundtrack of Motlëy Cruë's "Live Wire" from 1982.
Now May Be a Good Time to Buy a Tesla With the New EV Tax Credit
Have you always dreamed of buying a Tesla but can’t afford the hefty price tag? Well, you’re in luck. Tesla recently knocked the prices down on its Model Y, Model 3, Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV), and Model S luxury sedans. Article continues below advertisement. Better yet,...
Toyota GR Yaris showered with love at Tokyo Auto Salon
Over the weekend at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota showed it's not finished making frequent, substantive evolutions to its super-hot GR Yaris hatchback that only just turned three years old. Demonstrating the theme of "Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars," the automaker brought three new versions to the show. The "High-performance・Sébastien Ogier...
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid revealed, can outrun a Z06
First a mid-mounted engine, then a version with a flat-plane crank-equipped V8, and now, because the Corvette wasn't wild enough, a hybrid model with all-wheel drive. This is the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, and not only is it electrified, it has performance parts and specifications to rival the mighty Z06.
British company unveils Ford Mustang Mach-E-based hearse and limousine
British hearse and limousine conversion specialist Coleman Milne is letting people party green and die green by adding the Ford Mustang Mach-E to its range. The company unveiled digital renderings of a six-door limousine and a hearse based on the Blue Oval's crossover. The two rebodied EVs are part of...
Volvo recalls small batch of cars — 74, exactly — for potentially serious steering issue
Volvo announced earlier in January that it is recalling a small number of cars (just 74) to address a potentially serious issue with their steering boxes. An extra screw unintentionally inserted during assembly can work its way into the steering gear, potentially locking it up and causing a loss of steering control. The issue is present only on a small number of 2019-2022 Volvo V60CCs, XC60s.
2023 Jeep Cherokee shrinks to two trims, Pentastar V6 disappears
For the 2022 model year, Jeep swept all the Cherokee's previous nine trims off a table into a hat, and when Jeep was finished with the magic trick, only four Cherokees remained: base X, the sole front-driver Latitude Lux, Trailhawk, and Limited. The trim-eating hat is back for 2023, the Trailhawk version emerging like the proverbial rabbit and joined by a new Altitude Lux 4x4 model, the latter something like a more rugged version of the Latitude Lux. Both trims come standard with 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment, plus new kit including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, parallel and perpendicular park assist, and ParkSense front/rear park assist with rear stop. Neither one gets the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 — the old six-pot faithful was available in the Trailhawk, but no more. Two four cylinder engines and four-wheel drive are the only choices now.
Junkyard Gem: 1992 Isuzu Amigo
After some success providing General Motors with small Faster pickups badged as Chevrolet LUVs in North America (plus some Chevette-related Geminis labeled "Buick/Opel by Isuzu," which confused everybody), Isuzu began selling vehicles under its own name here in the early 1980s. At first, we just got I-Mark subcompacts and P'up pickups. Then the Trooper SUV appeared in 1984, and Isuzu joined the suburban-commuter truck game in a big way. For the 1989 model year, the little Amigo three-door convertible SUV landed on our shores. Here's one of those early trucks, found in still-rad condition in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard recently.
The 5 Best Small Luxury SUVS According to Edmunds
Which small luxury SUVs are the best? The experts at Edmunds picked these five. The post The 5 Best Small Luxury SUVS According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
