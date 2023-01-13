IPSWICH — Although they had an encouraging win at home on Friday night, the boys’ varsity basketball team had to offset it with a couple of losses. The Tigers hosted Rockport on Friday and came away with a 57-44 win. Coach Alan Laroche noted that the team was down two points after the first quarter but turned it around and was ahead by four at the end of the first half.

