Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Related
thelocalne.ws
Christine Sandulli obituary
Christine Sandulli died on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Salt Lake City, with her family at her side. Chris was born into the surge of the baby boom in 1947 as the middle child of Virginia (Starke) Loebel and Harry Loebel in Baltimore. Her family moved frequently when she was...
thelocalne.ws
Priscilla Lindquist obituary
Priscilla (Ross) Lindquist of Hampstead, N.H., died peacefully on January 12, 2023, following a brief illness. Born in Ipswich on August 28, 1929, she was the daughter of Arthur K. and Ina B. (Walker) Ross. She attended Ipswich High School and the University of Massachusetts, and she graduated from Burdett...
thelocalne.ws
Four injuries, one life-threatening, in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — Four people have been injured, one seriously, in a three-car accident on Route 1. The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on January 13 at the Rolling Green entrance. The North Shore Regional 911 Center “began receiving calls reporting a serious multi-car collision,” Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement.
thelocalne.ws
School committee still grappling with elementary school issues
IPSWICH — Assuming that town counsel George Hall is paid by the hour, he should be able to treat himself after this project is complete. At the end of a three-hour workshop about one school, two schools, grade splits versus geographic splits, and, of course, locations, the white board looked pretty cramped.
thelocalne.ws
New art association may be a unifying force
IPSWICH — The town may soon have a new arts group: the Ipswich Art Association. The association has an exhibit at Zumis’s on Market Street that will be be up through January 29, and organizers plan a meeting to gain members on February 26 at 2 p.m. at the EBSCO Hall on Peatfield Street.
thelocalne.ws
ICAM program schedule, Jan. 15 – Jan. 21, 2023
10:30 a.m. Smart Boating: Classic boats at the NE Vintage Boat and Car Auction. 12:30 p.m. Delicious & Nutritious: To Your Health Cookbook. 1:30 p.m. Two Grannies On The Road: Marlborough, MA. 2 p.m. Ipswich Public Library: Mother Goose on The Loose with Mrs.G. 2:20 p.m. Ipswich Public Library: Mother...
thelocalne.ws
Two crashes in 90 minutes
IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after two accidents on Monday evening. The first crash came at around 5:55 p.m. near 197 Topsfield Road. Police said a rental 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Framingham man sideswiped and cracked a utility pole. The vehicle had to be towed after...
thelocalne.ws
Up and down week for boys’ basketball
IPSWICH — Although they had an encouraging win at home on Friday night, the boys’ varsity basketball team had to offset it with a couple of losses. The Tigers hosted Rockport on Friday and came away with a 57-44 win. Coach Alan Laroche noted that the team was down two points after the first quarter but turned it around and was ahead by four at the end of the first half.
thelocalne.ws
Mixed week for girls’ basketball
IPSWICH — After tying the first quarter (9-9) and then the second (16-16), it would have been fair to assume it was anybody’s game when the girls’ varsity basketball team took on Pentucket in a home game on Monday. But with some sharp shooting by the visitors...
thelocalne.ws
Service Dog Column: Pathetic no more, Moe the mule is living the good life at Crazy Acres
It strikes me that there’s a lot of horse activity around Ipswich that might be more interesting to people if they knew what was going on, so I will attempt to write about some of the horse events that are happening in and around town. Meet Moe, currently residing...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Quack! There goes the neighborhood
This is one of those rare questions you can’t simply turn over to Google. This question overwhelms Google. There seems to be no definitive single answer. On the contrary, multiple websites offer differing answers. BirdFact.com actually offers the equivalent of an honors course on the subject of duck-group names, with no fewer than 45 options.
Comments / 0