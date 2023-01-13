Read full article on original website
Johanna Hicks Column For January 18
Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed. Each year, 4-H groups across the state of Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, over 500 pounds of food were collected during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we are hoping to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
Pittsburg Sets New State Record
Pittsburg placed 11th out of 51 teams in the 4A Division II UIL Cheer Competition. Coming in at 11th in the state is a new school record for these cheerleaders! Congratulations!
Enrollment at PJC – Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Advisor Maria Zuniga, right, observes as Pedro Mendoza fills out paper work to enroll in the spring semester as the Sulphur Springs campus. For information about classes and registration requirements, call 903-885-1232.
Hopkins County Genealogical Society
Invited are members and non-members to the monthly meeting of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Sulphur Springs Public Library at 611 North Davis Street. The featured speaker will be Lee Green, who has an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts found in Hopkins County, especially on the eastern side of the county near Pine Forest.
Sulphur Springs ISD Student Hit By Car
The Sulphur Springs ISD issued a release Tuesday morning that a student had been hit by a car while attempting to cross the street to get on a school bus. The child’s parents and EMS were immediately notified. The student was examined by EMS and cleared with what were described as minor injuries. His parents were there with him and took him to school. School officials thanked the first responders and the bus driver for their quick responses. No other details have been released at this time.
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. They priced sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, ranging from $1,000 to $30,000, and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme to reflect Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years, the Foundation has raised over four Million dollars to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County.
Upcoming Productions for Sulphur Community Players
Opening this coming weekend–four performances starring two different couples in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, the story of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. Their lifelong correspondence begins when both are children with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. The pair continues to communicate throughout their lives, and the final letter shows how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
Parolee Arrested In Sulphur Springs
Reportedly a man wanted by the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was at a motel in Sulphur Springs, but when officers showed up to investigate, the man had fled his room. So instead, they found 34-year Thomas Joseph Lynch, of no fixed address, in another room and arrested him for violation of parole on a resisting arrest. In addition, an officer arrested Lynch on January 5, but they released him after 24 hours in jail.
MAU at Kimberly-Clark Hosts Manufacturing Job Fair
Paris, TX– 2023 January – MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a Manufacturing Job Fair on Thursday, January 26, between noon and 4:00 pm at the Love Civic Center Pavilion in Paris. Interested candidates can interview at the event and may receive a job offer on the spot. MAU...
Weekly Road Report
AUSTIN – The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private, or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 17)
Officers arrested Gary Wayne Pool, 44, of Sumner, last Friday morning at the Lamar County Probation office on two felony warrants. He is currently on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member with previous convictions. Officers booked Pool and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris MLK Holiday Trash Pickup Changed
If your regular scheduled day is Monday, we collect on Tuesday, January 17. If your typical scheduled day is Tuesday, we will gather on Wednesday, January 18. If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, we will gather on Thursday, January 19. If your typical scheduled day is Thursday, we collect...
No Injuries In Hopkins County Plane Crash
A small twin-engine plane made a harrowing emergency landing north of Sulphur Springs Sunday morning. Authorities say the pilot, from out of town, was taking the plane out for a test drive after repairs when mechanical problems occurred. The pilot tried to make it back to the airport but landed in a field just off Hopkins CR4763. The pilot was not injured and did not require any medical attention. The NTSB will investigate.
Bill Proposed On Texas Election Violations
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties, has proposed a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law. Slaton’s bill would also allow prosecutors to be removed from office if found guilty of ignoring election laws. Organizations like the ACLU argue the bill would give AG Ken Paxton power that the state’s highest criminal court previously ruled he doesn’t have.
USDA Has Tornado Assistance For Fannin County Farms and Ranches
Applications are now available for USDA’s Emergency Conservation Program funds to help repair damage to farmland during the December 13 tornado in Fannin County. Farmers and ranchers with damage from natural disaster events must apply for assistance before beginning repairs. Contact the Farm Service Agency office in Bonham at 903-583-9513 ext. 2 for details.
Mesquite Jewelry Store Heist
More than $2 million in jewelry was stolen over the weekend in a burglary at Town East Mall in Mesquite. Investigators say thieves broke through concrete and sheetrock walls at a neighboring former Sears Department Store to gain access into the jewelry store. An employee discovered the burglary at American Jewelers after arriving at work about 11:00 am Saturday and found a hole in the wall and a large amount of jewelry missing.
Former Quitman City Employee Charged
A former City of Quitman, a water department clerk, accused of embezzling money from the department, was scheduled for a court hearing Friday. Instead, she waived her arraignment, and a trial date is now March 10. Amber Highnote worked for the Water Department from 2017 – 2021. Officials say the total amount of money missing was $23,250. A receipt book was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A Sulphur Springs police officer observed a man riding in an SUV and knew he had an outstanding warrant. The officer arrested 59-year-old James Hurley Cork on the warrant, which charged him with illegal dumping. He was released Monday afternoon. Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Hwy...
