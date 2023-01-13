Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Detroit Pistons ‘thrilled’ French fans will see thriving Killian Hayes this week
PARIS – The spotlight is shining brightly on Killian Hayes this week. The Detroit Pistons third-year point guard is in his home country where his team will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Accor Arena. During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan (the home court...
Jamal Crawford Humorously Demands Admission to Exclusive Club
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year wants some respect for earning his place among the game’s all-time great scorers.
From first to 12th: What's behind Phoenix Suns' slide toward NBA cellar dwellers?
A year removed from having the NBA’s best record, the Phoenix Suns have gone 5-17 after sitting atop the Western Conference earlier this season.
NBA
Herb Jones doubtful for Wednesday game against Miami
NEW ORLEANS (26-18, 3RD IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas. MIAMI (24-21, 7TH IN EAST) Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo.
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> A Week Of Ups And Downs For The Blazers Results In Minimal Change In Ranks
After a rough week 13, the struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers to begin week 14 of the NBA regular season. Dropping to the Magic on Tuesday and the Cavaliers on Thursday, the Blazers found themselves losers of five straight for the first time this season before a much-needed weekend series sweep of the Mavericks on Jan. 14 and 15 to finish the week 2-2.
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
From Paris with Love: Memories from the 1997 Bulls
They’ll always have Paris. The Bulls will again Thursday against the Detroit Pistons in the Accor Arena that was previously known as the Palais Omnisport de Paris-Bercy. Though it won’t be quite the same. For one thing, this time it’s a regular season NBA game. Last time...
NBA
Bulls announce new partnership with The Edit LDN
The Chicago Bulls announced today its new partnership with limited edition sneaker and streetwear marketplace The Edit LDN. The multiyear partnership will include digital and social content, events, exclusive offerings for Bulls Season Ticket Holders and more. The partnership marks the first time The Edit LDN has partnered with a...
NBA
Viewer's Guide: NBA on MLK Day 2023
Monday marks the 37th year of the NBA celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a full slate of games and off-court activities that promote equality and social justice. Since his birthday became a federal holiday in 1983 (first observed in 1986), the NBA remains committed to furthering Dr. King’s fight for equality and justice.
NBA
Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
NBA
Game Preview: Skyforce vs Magic
Lakeland Magic (5-3) Last Meeting: 100-108 on 11/6/17 in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Skyforce hosts the Lakeland Magic for just the second time in franchise history on Tuesday and Thursday, as both games (6:30 PM CST) loom pivotal for momentum as the month of January starts to wind down.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 16, 2023
Heading out on the longest road trip of the season without two of your best players doesn’t seem like a great combination, but New Orleans (26-17) has a chance to finish with a winning record on this five-game excursion Monday. In a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee, the Pelicans visit Cleveland (27-17) at 2 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 1:30. Week 14 of the NBA schedule for NOLA is an all-Eastern Conference docket, featuring today at Cleveland; Wednesday (home) and Sunday (away) matchups vs. the Miami Heat (24-20); and a Friday road tilt at Orlando (16-28).
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118
Unlike Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, when Boston didn't take control of the game until the second half, the C's owned Monday afternoon's rematch from the first quarter on. Boston led for the majority of the opening frame and used a 10-0 run late in the period to take a...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.15.2023
GAME DAY FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Golden State (21-21, 4-16 on the roads) at Bulls: (19-24, 11-10 at home) 2: 30. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 2:15 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 2:30. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Golden State: Curry:...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Warriors (01.15.23)
The Bulls (19-24) look to snap a three-game losing streak this afternoon in welcoming the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (21-21) to the United Center. This afternoon is also the second time the Bulls and Warriors have squared-off this season. Back on December 2 in San Francisco, the Dubs came away with a 119-111 victory. Nikola Vučević led the Bulls that night with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Golden State was paced by Jordan Poole’s game-high 30 points, and Kevon Looney’s 12 boards.
NBA
Hornets To Honor Aaron Randolph As Second Social Justice Power Forward Recipient Of 2022-23 Season
January 16, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today will honor Aaron Randolph, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Carolina Youth Coalition (CYC), as part of the season-long Social Justice Power Forward Program, an initiative launched this season by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. Randolph is the second of five individuals to be recognized this season for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues, powering through obstacles and pushing forward a positive impact. In addition to a special pregame VIP experience where he will meet Coach Clifford, Randolph will be recognized prior to the National Anthem and during an on-court presentation during the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.
NBA
Randle’s 42 too much for Pistons in matinee loss to Knicks
Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 117-104 loss to the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. COMING & GOING – Isaiah Stewart returned from a three-game absence but two minutes after tipoff he was back on the bench with two fouls. That was bad news for the Pistons and their mission to match New York’s force with a commensurate dollop of their own. New York’s Mitchell Robinson blocked the first two shots the Pistons took and the Knicks built a 20-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Pistons fought their way back in the game by outscoring New York 27-14 over the last nine minutes of the first half. They were within six within the final minute of the third quarter, but saw it go to 10 points by quarter’s end and to 18 when Dwane Casey called timeout with 9:43 left. They went on another spurt, pulling within seven points with less than five minutes to play, but Julius Randle – who scored 42 and has 78 in two games at Little Caesars Arena this season – helped the Knicks close strong to nab the win in another case of the Pistons seeing a few bad minutes undo a long stretch that set them up to have a chance to win. Ultimately, their lack of size was telling as the Pistons were outrebounded 52-38. Getting Stewart back didn’t do much to alleviate the shortage of big men for the Pistons, who in addition to remaining without Marvin Bagley III and Jalen Duren also were without Nerlens Noel due to knee soreness, leaving Stewart as the lone big man standing. Noel, who’d played only eight games until being called into action by the absence of Duren and Stewart this week, had started the last three games and logged a total of 61 minutes, nearly half his season total of 142. Stewart got hit with two fouls in the game’s first two minutes and sat for Kevin Knox, leaving the Pistons in a spot that’s become familiar this week – undersized. The Pistons were outrebounded 18-9 in the first quarter with Stewart on the bench for 10 minutes. The Pistons have lost 12 straight games to the Knicks, matching the string of 12 straight losses to Chicago as the longest current streaks vs. any Pistons opponent.
Comments / 0