Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
From first to 12th: What's behind Phoenix Suns' slide toward NBA cellar dwellers?
A year removed from having the NBA’s best record, the Phoenix Suns have gone 5-17 after sitting atop the Western Conference earlier this season.
NBA
Detroit Pistons ‘thrilled’ French fans will see thriving Killian Hayes this week
PARIS – The spotlight is shining brightly on Killian Hayes this week. The Detroit Pistons third-year point guard is in his home country where his team will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Accor Arena. During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan (the home court...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bouncing Back vs. the Pels
The Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 4th quarter surge featuring clutch shots from Darius Garland downed a short-handed Pelicans team. Carter and Justin take a closer look at Isaac Okoro's defense on C.J. McCollum, Garland's late heroics, efficient nights from the big men and much more!
NBA
Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
NBA
Nas Little Brings That Same Energy In Return
Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little was nearing his return to the lineup after missing six weeks with a mild femoral head impaction fracture in his right hip, but he needed to get in some practice time first, something that can be hard to come by at this point in the season.
NBA
Hawks Sign Guard Donovan Williams to Two-Way Contract
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Williams appeared in 26 total games (19 starts) for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season, tallying 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.6 minutes (.481 FG%, .407 3FG%, .658 FT%). He scored 20-or-more points six times, including pouring in a career-best 30 points in a win on Nov. 23, 2022, over the Raptors 905.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
Cavs Use Strong Fourth Quarter to Get Past Pelicans
After returning from a five-game roadie, the Wine & Gold had to dig deep on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point through the first three quarters, but found their footing in the fourth – and despite losing their leading scorer late in the third quarter, were able to pull past the Pelicans late, taking the 113-103 decision in an MLK Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16
There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> A Week Of Ups And Downs For The Blazers Results In Minimal Change In Ranks
After a rough week 13, the struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers to begin week 14 of the NBA regular season. Dropping to the Magic on Tuesday and the Cavaliers on Thursday, the Blazers found themselves losers of five straight for the first time this season before a much-needed weekend series sweep of the Mavericks on Jan. 14 and 15 to finish the week 2-2.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks
The Pacers tip off a challenging four-game road trip on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Indiana (23-21) will be trying to snap a three-game skid, but it won't be an easy task against the Bucks (27-16), who have dominated the Central Division rivalry recently. The Blue & Gold have dropped their...
NBA
From Paris with Love: Memories from the 1997 Bulls
They’ll always have Paris. The Bulls will again Thursday against the Detroit Pistons in the Accor Arena that was previously known as the Palais Omnisport de Paris-Bercy. Though it won’t be quite the same. For one thing, this time it’s a regular season NBA game. Last time...
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 14
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Week 14 begins on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the NBA honors the civil rights icon with both on-court action and off-court activities and discussions focused on Dr. King’s pursuit of racial, social and economic justice.
NBA
Game Preview: Skyforce vs Magic
Lakeland Magic (5-3) Last Meeting: 100-108 on 11/6/17 in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Skyforce hosts the Lakeland Magic for just the second time in franchise history on Tuesday and Thursday, as both games (6:30 PM CST) loom pivotal for momentum as the month of January starts to wind down.
NBA
Hawks name Kyle Korver assistant general manager
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced that Kyle Korver has been elevated to the position of assistant general manager. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs & development. “Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the...
NBA
Defensive Player Ladder: Jaren Jackson Jr. takes over No. 1 spot
More than just an analytical tool, a player’s on/off numbers offer a common-sense guide to his impact and value. Assuming he’s an asset rather than a liability overall, the more that guy can get and stay on the court, the better. That’s why the Memphis Grizzlies and their...
Comments / 0