Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
LSUSports.net
LSU Ranked No. 1 in D1 Baseball 2023 Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Tuesday, representing the Tigers’ third top ranking since late December. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. According to D1 Baseball,...
LSUSports.net
Legacy Cemented
After giving a speech in LSU’s practice facility, Seimone Augustus second-lined to history. “In true Louisiana fashion, the Augustus family has a special surprise for Seimone,” read public address announcer Dan Borne. Unbeknownst to Augustus, a brass band appeared and the celebration began, as she danced her way...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Ranked No. 3 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with two wins over the past week at Missouri and against Auburn. It has been a historic 18-0 (6-0 SEC) start...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Grab Four Singles Wins on Day Two of Torero Tennis Classic
San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team grabbed four wins in singles play on day two of the Torero Tennis Classic on Saturday at the Hogan Tennis Center. Only one round of singles was scheduled for Saturday. The first match of the day featured freshman Noor Carrington face Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe from UC Santa Barbara. Gonzalez-Ballbe was victorious in the first set, 6-4, before Carrington narrowly edged the second, 7-5, to force a ten-point tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, the UC Santa Barbara player narrowly held off the Tiger to win 10-7 and claim the match.
LSUSports.net
No. 5 LSU Defeats Auburn, 84-54, on a Historic Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — On a historic day in Baton Rouge with the unveiling of the Seimone Augustus statue and in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history of 11,475, No. 5 LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) continued its best start in program history with a 84-54 handling over Auburn (10-7, 0-5). “Well what do you write first, because they are all incredible,” said Coach Kim Mulkey. “Starting with Seimone’s statue unveiling, the first female ever in the history of LSU sports to do it. I’d start there. A team that’s 18-0, there’s just so many things you can write, and they were all wonderful and meaningful.”
LSUSports.net
Tigers Participate in MLK Day of Service
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.
