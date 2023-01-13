Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Video: Luis Gerstner Goes Big in 'Viva La Send'
From the biggest ups to the biggest downs, this year had it all. First big bike flips, massive Utah Sends, broken bones and some time in hospital. It's been a damn fun rollercoaster. Hard to squeeze it all into just a few minutes but I gave it my best! Hope...
Pinkbike.com
Ride Concepts Announces Its Adaptive Team For 2023
We're proud to pioneer an adaptive team and hope to positively influence the bike industry. There’s an undeniable stoke that we all share as riders. It’s contagious, addictive and it fuels us to ride everyday. The mountain bike community has a growing niche of athletes that take this enthusiasm to the next level – athletes that love the ride despite physical challenges they may face. This is why we’re honored to introduce the Ride Concepts Adaptive Team. The Adaptive Team is a group of dedicated riders that, regardless of their equipment, drive passion for dirt and speed.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Kasi Schmidt Explores Endless Tracks in 'At Home With Kasi'
Get ready for an epic adventure as Freiburg native Kasi Schmidt takes the SCOR family on a tour of his hometown trails. Four days, three riders, two countries, and as many trails as possible. Let’s go!. The tour kicks off with a bang as Ludo May turns up late...
2023 WorldTour bikes and equipment - guide to what the men's and women's pro teams are riding
This year sees the return of Look and Bianchi to the peloton plus new bikes from Colnago and Cannondale...
Pinkbike.com
Jordan Williams Joins Specialized Gravity Racing
After parting ways with Madison Saracen at the end of last season, the rumors have been confirmed - Jordan Williams will be racing for the Specialized Gravity team as he moves into the elite ranks. The British racer is the current DH Junior World Champion, and has five Junior World...
Autonomous racing in Las Vegas sees cars hit 180 mph with no human intervention
CES 2023 saw the Indy Autonomous Challenge welcome nine teams from six countries to compete in high-speed races with vehicles independent of human control.
Look: NASCAR Reveals It Changed Its Safety Rules
With the 2023 NASCAR season less than a month away, there has been a change to the safety measures for drivers. Jeff Gluck announced that NASCAR has made a few driver items mandatory instead of recommended. Oddly enough, underwear have now become a mandatory item for NASCAR drivers. ...
Pinkbike.com
Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Coronet Peak
The 2023 New Zealand national series kicks off at Coronet Peak with Louise Ferguson and Finn Hawkesby-Browne taking the fastest Elite times. Just under six seconds separated the top five Elite Men as Finn pulled ahead of Sam Gale in 2nd by a sizeable 4.37 seconds. Louise Ferguson took a big in the Elite Women's race with a gap of over 16 seconds to Kalani Muirhead.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Creating a Wild Adventure for the Stone King Rally
Santa Cruz Stone King Rally is the evolution of backcountry MTB enduro competition. Containing the same blend of wild adventure and gravity racing excitement that Trans-Provence introduced in 2009 and refined over the course of a decade, we now take things to new levels on a 100% original itinerary from the High Alps to the Mediterranean.
Pinkbike.com
Cami Nogueira Signs With Propain Bicycles
We’re happy to announce the signing of freerider Cami Nogueira. Hailing from Argentina and currently residing in Aspen Colorado, Cami Nogueira is rapidly becoming a household name. Known for big sends and an aggressive approach to technical, steep descents, it’s no surprise that Cami has found her way to the top of the freeride mountain biking scene. In the past two years, she’s pulled off back-to-back first place finishes at Proving Grounds, earning the top spot with her bold riding style. She was also hand selected for two consecutive appearances at Red Bull Formation, during which the most elite women in freeride push the boundaries of the sport. At the most recent Red Bull Formation, she earned herself the “Spicy Award”, an honor reserved for the rider with the spiciest line and the tenacious attitude to match. Just when we thought her resume couldn’t be more impressive, she took on even more mind-bending features during Yoann Barelli’s 2022 Tour de Gnar.
NASCAR Announces Pinty’s Series Schedule for Historic 2023 Season
Building off one of the most successful seasons in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history, NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedule, featuring a record 14 races across Canada. With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Former jockey Danny Brock faces long ban from racing for betting conspiracy
A BHA panel has found that Danny Brock, a jockey on the Flat from 2009 to 2021, deliberately stopped three horses to profit from betting on their races
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Caleb Holonko - Welcome To NF: Caleb Holonko ripping North Vancouver. Welcome to the pack. Video: Matthew Tongue. Carson Storch - Electric Beaver: "Electric Beaver" is a project that stemmed from our collected passion for moving dirt. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it's finished and this video is out! The long term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavours that include this line. Thank you to the partners who helped make this a reality: 10 Barrel Brewing, RedBull, SR Suntour, Ride Concepts, Can Am Off-Road, and Bros & Hoes Landscaping. Video: Christian Rigal.
game-news24.com
24 hours of Virtual 2023 was a disgrace for Esports and Sim Racing
Twenty 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 2023 had a really horrendous weekend, plagued by DDoS attacks, player outrage and incompetent organizers. The decisions and the series of events that took place this weekend made for professional drivers. This crossover event was meant to be an important event in racing...
racer.com
INSIGHT: Kevin Magnussen’s whirlwind 12 months
A year ago, the news that Kevin Magnussen was set to race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona once again in 2023 would not have come as a surprise. The fact it was going to be in GTD perhaps might have been, but less so when you noticed the name Jan Magnussen on the same entry.
Comments / 0