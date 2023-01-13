We’re happy to announce the signing of freerider Cami Nogueira. Hailing from Argentina and currently residing in Aspen Colorado, Cami Nogueira is rapidly becoming a household name. Known for big sends and an aggressive approach to technical, steep descents, it’s no surprise that Cami has found her way to the top of the freeride mountain biking scene. In the past two years, she’s pulled off back-to-back first place finishes at Proving Grounds, earning the top spot with her bold riding style. She was also hand selected for two consecutive appearances at Red Bull Formation, during which the most elite women in freeride push the boundaries of the sport. At the most recent Red Bull Formation, she earned herself the “Spicy Award”, an honor reserved for the rider with the spiciest line and the tenacious attitude to match. Just when we thought her resume couldn’t be more impressive, she took on even more mind-bending features during Yoann Barelli’s 2022 Tour de Gnar.

ASPEN, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO