Los Angeles, CA

FOX2now.com

LeBron Eclipses 38K Career Points As March to Passing Kareem Continues

The Lakers superstar is inching closer and closer to setting the NBA’s all-time scoring record. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James added another major milestone to his résumé Sunday night as he continues his march to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX2now.com

Watch: Ja Morant Throws Down Vicious Dunk vs. Pacers

The high-flying Grizzlies star called the slam the best of his career to this point. Grizzlies star Ja Morant never fails to amaze with his high-flying play and jaw-dropping dunks. But on Saturday night, the 23-year-old uncorked a slam that even he said was the best of his career. With...
MEMPHIS, TN

