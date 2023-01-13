It seems inevitable that a coach speaking openly about burnout and work-life balance will walk away at some point. Los Angeles should be prepared for whenever that day comes. Sean McVay officially announced he is returning for his seventh season with the Rams, after initially opening up and sharing in the aftermath of Week 18 that he would consider stepping away, extinguishing—for now—any of the numerous succession plans that may have been in the works over the coming weeks.

2 DAYS AGO