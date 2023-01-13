Ciao amori! Feeling the full effects of Blue Monday? Well, fear not, the new year brings plenty of brand spanking new FASHION! Dry Jan, this is not. Kicking off the rollercoaster of shows is Milan Fashion Week Men’s, which sees the stable of established single-moniker fashion houses — Prada, Fendi, Gucci et al. — joined by British imports, such as JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Besides all the beautiful tailoring and boys-in-skirts, this season marks a few new debuts, too. Well, kind of. Gucci is still in its interregnum, showcasing a studio-designed collection until a new creative director will be announced later in the year, and we have new designers (welcome home, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro) joining your Milanese faves. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down at Milan Fashion Week.

1 DAY AGO