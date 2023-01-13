Read full article on original website
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Chloe Cherry Embodies the ’80s in Padded Coat & Belted Jumpsuit at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Chloe Cherry took power dressing back to the ’80s with her latest ensemble — this time, in the front row of Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 menswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. The actress was part of the fluidity-inspired show’s star-studded front row, which included Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White, Coi Leray, Shalom Harlow and Georgie Farmer. The “Euphoria” actress arrived to the occasion in sharp style, posing in a full outfit crafted by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Her ensemble consisted of a deep tan bodycon jersey jumpsuit, cinched with a wide dark brown leather belt and layered beneath a wide-shouldered...
Boom time for menswear as Paris Fashion Week returns
The changing world of menswear is evident on red carpets around the world, where the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles have helped redefine male style, ditching monochrome tuxedos in favour of daring outfits and bright colours. Just last week, Vogue declared that "the night belonged to menswear" at...
Miley Cyrus Dances Through Los Angeles in a Gold Cutout Dress
Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers — while sporting glamorous designer outfits, naturally. In her "Flowers" music video, which dropped on Jan. 12, the singer rotates through three stylish looks as she croons about self-love and seemingly references her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. All pieces were chosen by her longtime stylist, Bradley Kenneth, who also provided fashion direction for her recent New Year's Eve special.
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Heidi Klum Dances & Twirls in Fiery Red Power Suit, Lace Bodysuit & Towering Boots at New Year’s Eve Party
Heidi Klum danced her way into 2023. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel celebrated the coming of the new year with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz. On Instagram, Klum posted a sped-up video — set to the Black Eyed Peas’ “Pump It Louder” — showing a dancing moment between the three of them. For the occasion, Klum suited up in an all-red ensemble consisting of a fitted blazer jacket and matching high-waisted tailored trousers. The model layered her blazer overtop a lingerie-inspired bodysuit with lace detailing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Klum donned dramatic...
Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert
It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More
If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Michael Jackson’s Three Kids Are Now Fully Grown
Michael Jackson is regarded as one of the 20th century’s most significant cultural figures, having been dubbed the “King of Pop.” The legendary singer died over 13 years ago, leaving behind his three young children: Prince, Paris, and Bigi. Despite Michael Jackson’s fame and popularity, he kept his children away from the paparazzi during their childhood.
Emporio Armani Is All Grown Up in Its Aviation-Themed FW23 Runway Show
Italian fashion house Emporio Armani is first to present on the Armani roster this season, with its luxury division Giorgio Armani scheduled to show later this week at Milan Fashion Week. However, for its Fall/Winter 2023 show, it seems that the youth-centric Emporio Armani sub-label is all grown up. Whereas...
The very best of Milan Fashion Week Men's AW23
Ciao amori! Feeling the full effects of Blue Monday? Well, fear not, the new year brings plenty of brand spanking new FASHION! Dry Jan, this is not. Kicking off the rollercoaster of shows is Milan Fashion Week Men’s, which sees the stable of established single-moniker fashion houses — Prada, Fendi, Gucci et al. — joined by British imports, such as JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Besides all the beautiful tailoring and boys-in-skirts, this season marks a few new debuts, too. Well, kind of. Gucci is still in its interregnum, showcasing a studio-designed collection until a new creative director will be announced later in the year, and we have new designers (welcome home, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro) joining your Milanese faves. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down at Milan Fashion Week.
Louis Vuitton Taps KidSuper and Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion made significant strides. Among many headlines,. announced that its forthcoming Fall/Winter 2023 collection was crafted in collaboration with KidSuper’s Colm Dillane, making him the first designer to helm a Vuitton Men’s collection since Virgil Abloh’s passing. In another corner of the industry (specifically, a courtroom), Thom Browne won the three-stripes trademark infringement case against.
Here are the Biggest Street Style Footwear Trends at Men's Milan Fashion Week FW23
The men’s season has kicked off during Milan Fashion Week, marking the start of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Hypebeast has hit the ground running, capturing some of the best footwear trends seen during the week. Shifting from previous seasons, many attendees appear to focus more on the high-fashion collaborations this year which saw last season introduce technical footwear with collaborate with great luxury houses.
Meryl Streep’s surprise casting revealed for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3
A new A-list neighbor is moving into the building. Meryl Streep will join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — as well as Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams — in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez, 30, announced the casting in a TikTok video on Tuesday, where she sat among the show’s original cast while on the set of the Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated series. “Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asked, panning to Rudd. “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” responded the “Ant-Man” actor, whose own addition was...
Major Michael Kors Deals Are Here: Save Up to 70% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Winter Boots and More
Winter is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors sale is taking up to 70% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, coats, accessories, and even boots for the winter.
Machine Gun Kelly Channels Jules’ Makeup from ‘Euphoria’ & Goes Viral in Chrome Dolce & Gabbana Jacket With Pointy Shoes
Machine Gun Kelly shared a slideshow of images on Instagram yesterday from his trip to Milan, where he attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week. The singer went viral with his metallic look and his makeup, which was inspired by Jules from HBO Max’s “Euphoria,” played by Hunter Schafer. “I call this: if Jules from euphoria went to Milan,” he wrote. Just like Jules, MGK sported bold graphic makeup. Kelly’s ensemble centered around statement-making pieces like a silver embossed blazer jacket. In a similarly silver outfit, the songwriter wore a D&G corset top featuring a mirrored plaque...
Prince Harry’s baggy shirts and jeans circa 2013 all make sense – he’s a TK Maxx fan
Before sporting a more polished look featuring luxury brands Harry took a more everyman approach to fashion
