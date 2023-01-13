Read full article on original website
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
Jordan beats Durham Academy at Durham MLK Invitational, 72-69
Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons earned a non-conference win over the Durham Academy Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University on Monday. The Falcons' 72-69 victory was part of the Durham MLK Holiday Invitational as the two crosstown rivals took part in their hometown event.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Providence Day WR Channing Goodwin offered by UNC
Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day School junior wide receiver Channing Goodwin's latest offer came from an in-state ACC school. North Carolina joined the list of schools hoping to land the four-star receiver. According to a tweet by Goodwin, UNC offered him on Monday. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds,...
Shot of Joe to Go: NC State has a good basketball team
Joe Giglio analyzes why the NC State men's basketball team is playing so well this season in this week's Shot of Joe to Go.
Five-star prospect Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team picked up a commitment Monday from five-star prospect Ian Jackson. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes High School in New York, is ranked No. 2 in the 2024 class by 247 Sports and ESPN. He is listed as at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds by 247 Sports.
Holliday: NC State, Duke, UNC need more to catch Clemson
How important is rebounding? The results were on full display this week as NC State, Duke, and UNC went a combined 3-2 and lost ground to Clemson, now 7-0 in ACC play with a two game lead over its nearest rivals and a three game lead over teams Triangle. Work on the glass played a big part in all three wins and in the losses by Duke and UNC as well.
Men’s College Hoops Shakeup: Duke Falls Out of AP Top 25, NC State & UNC Also Unranked
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New leaders are emerging in the world of men’s college basketball. For the first time since 2021, the Duke Blue Devils have fallen out of the AP Top 25. The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels are also unranked. The only Atlantic Coast Conference teams currently ranked are Virginia, Clemson and Miami.
The worst shooting Duke team in 63 years?
Following four straight shooting performances falling short of the 40-percent mark, the 2022-23 Duke basketball team is shooting 43.1 percent from the field this season. If the season ended today, that would be the program's lowest field goal percentage since Vic Bubas' first team shot 41.6 percent ...
Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked
The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson. Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would...
Johnniyus Sharpe pours in 35 as Cummings wins third straight
Johnniyus Sharpe has put together some strong scoring performances in his 1½ seasons with the Cummings boys’ basketball team. Then came Friday night vs. visiting North Moore. Sharpe, a sophomore guard, poured in a career-high 35 points as the Cavaliers won 79-56 in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Sharpe said...
To address behavior at games, NFHS says sports need to be more formative, less performative
Indianapolis — In December, the N.C. High School Athletic Association voted to raise officials pay in an attempt to address the critical shortage of sports officials in North Carolina. This is not a problem localized to North Carolina though, it has been a national trend for years. On Tuesday,...
Durham basketball coach hopes to raise bone marrow awareness after cancer diagnosis
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019. “I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham
Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
