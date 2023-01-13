ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome city commissioners to meet early next week to discuss backing Rome Middle School construction bonds

By jbailey, John Bailey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNLhu_0kDgXXck00
Jason Self (right), director of security at Rome City Schools, tells Rome city commissioners during a tour this week how renovations to the middle school would affect the width of the hallways. John Bailey

As the Rome City Commission moves toward deciding whether to back $103 million in bonds for a new Rome Middle School, commissioners this week toured the current facility and heard two proposals for the future of the school.

Rome Middle School was built in 1992 to house approximately 700 students. Currently there are 996 students at the facility and estimates for the future show a growing student population.

The school system’s largest elementary school — West End Elementary — currently has a population comparable to the middle school. The school system has six elementary schools in all, and if the sixth grade is moved to the middle school, using current enrollment numbers, that would raise the RMS enrollment to 1,443 students.

The proposal is a school that would be upsized to be able to house 2,000 students from sixth to eighth grades, alleviating some of the overcrowding in the elementary schools. The new school would also be purpose-built to allow expansion for another 500 students.

The total estimated price of a new school on Three Rivers Drive, across Veterans Memorial Highway from the existing one, is $119 million. There would be $16 million coming from state capital outlay funds on top of a voter-approved education special purpose local option sales tax that will fund approximately $50 million of the facility.

In all, if bonds are backed by the city, the total price tag would come to $180 million over the course of 20 years. That includes using the current municipal bond rate of 4.14% to estimate yearly interest — approximately $4 million a year for two decades.

By stretching payments on the bonds out over 20 years, they’re hoping not to see a millage rate increase for City of Rome taxpayers. Future education SPLOST measures could also allay additional costs.

However, the city can’t issue bonds dependent on future education SPLOST votes. The city government would have to back them. If an education SPLOST package falls through, payment for the facility would still be guaranteed through the commission’s ability to tax city property owners.

As of this point, the price tag has been the main concern voiced by city commissioners. However, the commission overall appears to be leaning toward backing bonds for the project.

The question remains which project they will back. During this week’s tour, plans were presented for the possibility of building another structure on the middle school’s football field and then renovating the entire current middle school building.

While that’s a lower cost, estimated at around $80 million, it doesn’t solve the issues the combined campus has.

The most noticeable of those issues is traffic. Superintendent Eric Holland said their main concern is student safety. With traffic congestion comes frustration and with that many kids moving to get to cars and buses, he said, it’s only a matter of time before something bad happens.

Issues with the current facilities

Another issue with the idea of renovating the current middle school is the already cramped hallways. To renovate the bathrooms to make them American Disabilities Act compliant, the school system’s director of security, Jason Self, said they would need to be expanded into the halls.

“Smaller hallways in an overcrowded building are not a good situation,” Self said. It’s not good from a security and safety standpoint, it’s not good for students with disabilities or in wheelchairs, it’s not good for many reasons, he said.

In addition, to deal with the current overcrowding, classrooms have been created from storage areas. He pointed to the German language classroom during the tour and said it also contains the staff bathroom. So if a staff member needs to use the facilities during a class period, they have to interrupt the class to get to the bathroom.

Another safety issue, Self said, is that classrooms are supposed to have two points of entry so students can evacuate in case of an emergency. Many of the classrooms only exit into an enclosed courtyard with no point of egress.

“You can’t exit the building,” he told city commissioners.

He also led commissioners through the gym. A basketball game was in progress and he pointed to the bleachers, which cannot be fully extended during a basketball or volleyball game. He also talked about the gym lacking proper ventilation and air-conditioning.

“Imagine the summer humidity. It gets soupy in here,” Self said. On top of that, if the school system wishes to renovate the existing facility instead of purchasing a new one, they’ll have to rip out the older locker rooms to make them ADA compliant.

One of the plans for a larger, new facility is to move the sixth graders from the elementary schools to the middle school to alleviate overcrowded elementary schools.

Other issues with the facility are air-circulation issues; housing the STEM programs, which are in retrofitted mobile classrooms; and access to an expansion building that also serves special needs students.

In the case of a tornado watch, like on Thursday, STEM students have to be evacuated into main building, further overcrowding the facility.

Self said that, because of limited space, all of the larger rooms have become multi-purpose rooms, even the cafeteria. The school feeds 1,000 students during five lunch periods every day. To deal with congestion during lunch, the school also has several teachers feeding students in their classroom.

“That’s a problem. That’s a definite problem,” RMS Principal Christian Barnes said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Man struck and killed by a train Sunday

A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening

2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, January 17, 2023 report below. Note that today’s report includes arrest from over the holiday weekend and Monday, January 16, 2023. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

420,750-square-foot warehouse in Shannon completed

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023–10:40 a.m. A 420,750 square feet warehouse custom-built for The Hillman Group in Shannon has been completed. The project is a joint venture between MDH Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate investment company, and Hight Knox Properties, a privately funded real estate investment group. The completed building is projected to provide 200 jobs to the local economy, with 144 transferring from an existing location and 50 new positions.
SHANNON, GA
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center

SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb courthouse closed until April

DeKalb County Courthouse is closed to all in-person proceedings and jury trials until April 3 due to a ruptured pipe that county officials said resulted in extensive water intrusion and damage to the Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur. A filing...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy