BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
BBC
Portsmouth Labour councillor expelled over Facebook post and arrest
A Labour councillor has been expelled from the party. Portsmouth city councillor Cal Corkery was initially blocked from May's re-election due to a social media post, being arrested at a protest against the prorogation of parliament and his links with campaign group Momentum. He was later banned from the party....
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
We're wrapping up our live coverage of David Carrick now, but you can continue to follow our news story here. Today's page was written by Marita Moloney, Gem O'Reilly, Alys Davies, Krystyna Gajda, Jack Burgess, along with Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at Southwark Crown Court. Its was edited by...
BBC
Sudden unexplained death in childhood debated in Parliament
The issue of children dying unexpectedly and without any known cause has been debated in Parliament for the first time. Sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC) is a rare category of death in which the cause remains unknown even after thorough investigation. Currently there is very little awareness or research...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Putin is weaponising food, says boss of fertiliser giant Yara
Vladimir Putin is "weaponising food", and the impact is being felt around the world, the boss of one of the world's biggest fertiliser firms has warned. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, said countries needed to cut their reliance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine hit global food supplies and prices.
