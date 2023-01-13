ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LeBron Eclipses 38K Career Points As March to Passing Kareem Continues

The Lakers superstar is inching closer and closer to setting the NBA’s all-time scoring record. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James added another major milestone to his résumé Sunday night as he continues his march to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list.
LOS ANGELES, CA

