Read full article on original website
Related
Jamal Crawford Humorously Demands Admission to Exclusive Club
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year wants some respect for earning his place among the game’s all-time great scorers.
From first to 12th: What's behind Phoenix Suns' slide toward NBA cellar dwellers?
A year removed from having the NBA’s best record, the Phoenix Suns have gone 5-17 after sitting atop the Western Conference earlier this season.
fox56news.com
LeBron Eclipses 38K Career Points As March to Passing Kareem Continues
The Lakers superstar is inching closer and closer to setting the NBA’s all-time scoring record. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James added another major milestone to his résumé Sunday night as he continues his march to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list.
fox56news.com
Steph Curry thanks Biden during White House visit for ‘getting Brittney Griner home’
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Tuesday thanked President Biden for “getting Brittney Griner home” as the famed point guard delivered remarks in an appearance in the White House briefing room. Standing alongside Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry told reporters being at the White House was...
Comments / 0