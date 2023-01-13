Read full article on original website
TD&L Dog of the Week: Ginger
This week we’d like to feature a sweet, gentle German Shepard named Ginger. Ginger is 3 years and 4 months old and has a video. Ginger - Oregon Humane Society She’s a big girl at 69 pounds, and she’s had a really tough few months. She’s looking for a stable home in a quiet neighborhood with a person or family who can give her structure as well as physical and mental exercise.
Rocky is upset. His dinner is 4 minutes late. Here's his owner's video
This is Rocky. It sounds like he's in terrible pain. He's actually angry. Dinner is served at 5pm. It's now 5:04pm. So you think you get upset when it's dinnertime and for some reason no one (Well, probably you if you are the one making dinner) is feeding you? You've got nothing on the sad, sad, pitiful way Pitbull Terrier Rocky responds when meal time is late.
