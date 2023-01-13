ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’

An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
msn.com

Worst Cruise Ships in the World

The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
TheStreet

3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023

Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BoardingArea

Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane

Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

215K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy