OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Andrew Clark was sentenced Tuesday to back-to-back life sentences with no chance for parole for killing his wife and a witness to her murder. Clark shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

OMRO, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO