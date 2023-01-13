ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man in Manitowoc Stabbing

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man accused in the non-fatal stabbing of his cousin added a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Thursday. Ryan King, 36, is charged with attempted homicide and two counts of false imprisonment for the May 25 incident. After the...
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Sentenced for Omro Double Homicide

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Andrew Clark was sentenced Tuesday to back-to-back life sentences with no chance for parole for killing his wife and a witness to her murder. Clark shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
OMRO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Runaway Inmate Reported at Dodge Correctional Institute

WAUPUN, WI (WSAU) — Officials at the Dodge Correctional Institution say a 27-year-old inmate has been placed on escape status after she didn’t return home from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Jessica Shafer after she didn’t return from the doctor’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Arrested After Refusing to Come Out of Home in Omro

OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Omro police have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a basement Sunday. Officers were called to the 500 block of McKinley Ave. for a 911 hang-up call. The situation developed into an active disturbance. The suspect barricaded himself in the home’s basement and...
OMRO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Speed And Booze Factors In Fatal Crash

TOWN OF POUND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 36-year-old Coleman man is dead after crashing his car Saturday morning in Marinette County. The sheriff says that dispatch received a call at 7:18 a.m. reporting a car on its side and smoldering along County Highway B at 9th Road. Marinette County’s...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

﻿Alpaca Llama Extravaganza Jan. 21 at Farm Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, WI – Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
TWO RIVERS, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Sheboygan Brewery Hosting Fundraiser to Help Reopen Children’s Museum

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan business is brewing up support to reopening the city’s children’s museum after it was damaged by water and ice. Above and Beyond Children’s Museum closed indefinitely on Christmas after water pipes burst and the sprinkler system damaged items on all four floors of the museum.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Mild Weather Has Ice Fishing Fans Frustrated

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, conditions on some area lakes are causing concern. From the safety of the ground near the Merritt Avenue Landing in Oshkosh, Gary Monday checks out the Lake Winnebago conditions. “It doesn’t look good, especially along the shoreline. They...
OSHKOSH, WI

