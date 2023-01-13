Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man in Manitowoc Stabbing
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man accused in the non-fatal stabbing of his cousin added a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Thursday. Ryan King, 36, is charged with attempted homicide and two counts of false imprisonment for the May 25 incident. After the...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Sentenced for Omro Double Homicide
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Andrew Clark was sentenced Tuesday to back-to-back life sentences with no chance for parole for killing his wife and a witness to her murder. Clark shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
94.3 Jack FM
Runaway Inmate Reported at Dodge Correctional Institute
WAUPUN, WI (WSAU) — Officials at the Dodge Correctional Institution say a 27-year-old inmate has been placed on escape status after she didn’t return home from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Jessica Shafer after she didn’t return from the doctor’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Arrested After Refusing to Come Out of Home in Omro
OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Omro police have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a basement Sunday. Officers were called to the 500 block of McKinley Ave. for a 911 hang-up call. The situation developed into an active disturbance. The suspect barricaded himself in the home’s basement and...
94.3 Jack FM
Milwaukee Man with Active Warrant Arrested in Fond du Lac County High-Speed Chase
TOWN OF BYRON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Milwaukee man with an active warrant was arrested following a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County. It started around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on I-41 in the area of County Highway B in the Town of Byron.
94.3 Jack FM
Speed And Booze Factors In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF POUND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 36-year-old Coleman man is dead after crashing his car Saturday morning in Marinette County. The sheriff says that dispatch received a call at 7:18 a.m. reporting a car on its side and smoldering along County Highway B at 9th Road. Marinette County’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Alpaca Llama Extravaganza Jan. 21 at Farm Wisconsin
MANITOWOC, WI – Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
94.3 Jack FM
Sheboygan Brewery Hosting Fundraiser to Help Reopen Children’s Museum
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan business is brewing up support to reopening the city’s children’s museum after it was damaged by water and ice. Above and Beyond Children’s Museum closed indefinitely on Christmas after water pipes burst and the sprinkler system damaged items on all four floors of the museum.
94.3 Jack FM
Mild Weather Has Ice Fishing Fans Frustrated
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, conditions on some area lakes are causing concern. From the safety of the ground near the Merritt Avenue Landing in Oshkosh, Gary Monday checks out the Lake Winnebago conditions. “It doesn’t look good, especially along the shoreline. They...
Comments / 0