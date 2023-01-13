Read full article on original website
Tammy C
4d ago
That’s so sweet and beautiful! When little one gets older he will give him rides and watch over him. Love 💗
Reply
7
Fentanyl Kills
4d ago
absolutely beautiful!! horses are such serene animals. my heart is full!!
Reply(1)
15
Kerf Smith
3d ago
Truth is we don’t know animals think and feel but I’m guessing way more than humans.
Reply
6
Related
pethelpful.com
Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Cat Giving Him a Bath Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs living together so peacefully. We'd say most of the time they just tolerate each other. But this recent clip from TikTok user @spooonsman shows the cat is a little more loving than usual.
pethelpful.com
Mama Pit Bull's Love for Her One-and-Only Baby Is So Touching
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A mother's love is unlike any other bond a person can experience, and now this pit bull mama knows the feeling. Her owner and rescuer, @ericaroslyn, didn't even know that this pup was pregnant when she was rescued! Despite the surprise, everyone is happy and healthy following the arrival of the little one...who looks exactly like mama!
intheknow.com
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Upworthy
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
pethelpful.com
Basset Hound Puppy's Cute Reaction to Seeing a Horse Is the Best
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The only thing better than watching babies and toddlers discovering new things in life is seeing puppies go through it too. Watching their faces light up in amazement at something new warms our hearts. And other times, their discoveries also make us laugh.
pethelpful.com
Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
pethelpful.com
Cat 'Brings Home a Girl for the First Time' and Dad's Reaction Is Perfect
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Socks the cat may already be well-known on his dad's TikTok account, @joelstoks, but now he's gaining social media fame for a very different reason. The sneaky guy brought home a girl kitty one day! Even though he's an outdoor cat who's met plenty of other felines in his time, this is the first time anything like this has happened.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
pethelpful.com
Farmer's Reaction to Goat's Surprise Babies Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @longvalleyacres woke up to one of life's greatest surprises and we're absolutely here for it. She had a feeling one of her mama goats was very close to labor, although she wasn't expecting it this particular day.
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
Comments / 7