pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Attempt to Open Door for Another Dog Is Priceless

One of the reasons we love dogs so much is because of how selfless they are. Well, minus the part when they want treats. LOL! But it's true. They'll be there for you no matter what and that includes their friends too.
pethelpful.com

Mama Pit Bull's Love for Her One-and-Only Baby Is So Touching

A mother's love is unlike any other bond a person can experience, and now this pit bull mama knows the feeling. Her owner and rescuer, @ericaroslyn, didn't even know that this pup was pregnant when she was rescued! Despite the surprise, everyone is happy and healthy following the arrival of the little one...who looks exactly like mama!
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle

When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that's not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn't wait to meet the newest family member.
pethelpful.com

Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless

Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Hilariously Locks Cat Sibling in Shower Like It's NBD

Ask any parent of multiple children if their kids tease each other and play pranks on each other and the answer is probably a resounding yes. Well, the same can be said for pet parents of multiple fur babies because they can, on occasion, be just as funny and naughty as their human counterparts.
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
TODAY.com

Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties

An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It's...

