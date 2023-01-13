ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is looking at possibly adding a local sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases.  On Tuesday, the city will discuss putting a 3% sales tax on marijuana purchases. The 3% sales tax would be in addition to the state's 6% sales tax. 011723-COLUMBIA-CITY-COUNCIL-Download This proposal comes after recreational marijuana was approved by voters under The post City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County

A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner

Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday

Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland

The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Central Missouri Humane Society closes intake for 2 weeks due to dog virus

COLUMBIA — The Central Missouri Humane Society struggled with an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections Friday, including canine pneumovirus. The non-zoonotic canine pneumovirus is highly contagious amongst dogs and is not transferable to humans or cats. MU Veterinarian Dr. Amie Burling said, “The most important part of prevention...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

The 2003 true crime of Missouri’s ‘Acid Lady’

CLARENCE Mo. — Larissa Foreman, later known as Larissa Schuster, was born in Clarence, Missouri and grew up on a farm. She attended the University of Missouri and studied biochemistry, while working at a nursing home. Her future husband, Timothy Schuster, who also grew up on a farm, was also attending nursing school. They were married in 1982, and had two children together, Kristin and Tyler.
CLARENCE, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Columbia, MO

Columbia, Boone County's capital city, is known for its booming population and steady progress. This bustling city of over 126,254 as of 2020 is home to Missouri's esteemed university, inspiring scholars from all across the country to study here. The landscape of Columbia includes lush grasslands and forests bordering the...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
WHIO Dayton

Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy