Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is looking at possibly adding a local sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases. On Tuesday, the city will discuss putting a 3% sales tax on marijuana purchases. The 3% sales tax would be in addition to the state's 6% sales tax. 011723-COLUMBIA-CITY-COUNCIL-Download This proposal comes after recreational marijuana was approved by voters under The post City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
lakeexpo.com
Missed Eagle Days At The Lake? See Missouri's Raptors Up-Close In Jeff City On Jan. 28
Didn't get a chance to see the eagles at Ameren Eagle Days, at Lake of the Ozarks? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about eagles at Runge Nature Center’s Eagle Adventure in Jefferson City Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This free...
kjluradio.com
Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County
A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
Columbia Missourian
Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner
Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland
The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
KOMU
Amid ongoing shortages, Columbia man uses social media to support community
COLUMBIA − First it was a rush for toilet paper, then baby formula and now children's pain medication. Supply shortages across the United States have affected people and animals of all ages. Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy in Columbia is in short supply of both over-the-counter and prescription drugs. "We check...
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
krcgtv.com
Central Missouri Humane Society closes intake for 2 weeks due to dog virus
COLUMBIA — The Central Missouri Humane Society struggled with an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections Friday, including canine pneumovirus. The non-zoonotic canine pneumovirus is highly contagious amongst dogs and is not transferable to humans or cats. MU Veterinarian Dr. Amie Burling said, “The most important part of prevention...
KOMU
VIDEO: Columbia Regional Airport hosts first ever charity Cornhole tournament
The Columbia Jet Center hosts it's first ever charity Cornhole tournament and auction for Rainbow House, a children's emergency shelter. All proceeds raised help fund an expansion that will assist double the amount of children.
The 2003 true crime of Missouri’s ‘Acid Lady’
CLARENCE Mo. — Larissa Foreman, later known as Larissa Schuster, was born in Clarence, Missouri and grew up on a farm. She attended the University of Missouri and studied biochemistry, while working at a nursing home. Her future husband, Timothy Schuster, who also grew up on a farm, was also attending nursing school. They were married in 1982, and had two children together, Kristin and Tyler.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Columbia, MO
Columbia, Boone County's capital city, is known for its booming population and steady progress. This bustling city of over 126,254 as of 2020 is home to Missouri's esteemed university, inspiring scholars from all across the country to study here. The landscape of Columbia includes lush grasslands and forests bordering the...
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
Comments / 0