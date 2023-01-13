ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego’s new heart-shaped set would make a lovely Valentine’s Day gift

By Lois Borny
If you want to present loved ones with something modest but thoughtful this Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day – and would rather avoid the cliche of a box of fancy pralines – the new heart-shaped set from Lego offers a creative alternative.

On brand, with a Valentine’s Day colour scheme, the 254-piece heart ornament comes complete with pink hearts and leafy blooms. With the option to put it on display with the handy loop too, the finished build could make a lovely keepsake for family, friends or partners.

While the heart-shaped set is suited for children aged nine years old and above, it’s bound to delight giftees of any age who love all the latest Lego launches. For shoppers with romantic partners in mind, it could also be worth considering as a project to complete together too.

A big bunch of roses or hampers brimming with sweet treats are a safe bet for your Valentine, but plumping for a Lego set also means you can make it yourself – without any sticky glue and pipe cleaner creations – although, you might want to let Lego-obsessed giftees rip into the box themselves.

Lego has also recently released two new additions to its botanical collection, which could be perfect for Valentine’s Day gifting. But if it’s the heart ornament you have your heart set on, read on for everything you need to know.

Lego heart ornament: £10.99, Lego.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrhz4_0kDgT7Qr00

Whatever the occasion, Lego’s heart-shaped ornament would make an unusual but affordable present for Valentine’s Day and beyond. With a heart-shaped base embelished with delicate pink flowers, hearts and leafy detailing, the set can be customised with further additional accessories, so giftees can get creative and make the set their own.

The 254-piece build is relatively simple – it’s suitable for kids aged nine years old and above – and comes complete with an element to hang and display the final design.

