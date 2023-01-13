Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Ernst visits Shenandoah business
(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped by for a cup of coffee at a Shenandoah business Tuesday afternoon. Ernst's latest stop took her to Wallin Plumbing and Heating, where she learned how her office helped the company with tax issues, and about some of the issues their small business and others are facing in KMAland. Office Manager Jenny Martin tells KMA News a glitch involving an address change prevented the company from receiving employee retention tax credits owed by the Internal Revenue Service through COVID-19 relief dollars.
kmaland.com
Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill
(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
kmaland.com
Red Oak council backs preliminary engineering report of wastewater treatment plant
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials hope an engineering report can identify any needed improvements within the city's wastewater system. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the hiring of Snyder and Associates to perform the study. Additionally, the council backed applying for a Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households, or SEARCH, Grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help finance the study. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the report would provide a comprehensive overview of the city's current wastewater system.
kmaland.com
Riverside PRIDE campaign underway
(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District and its communities are launching a major initiative to improve facilities and civic pride. The Riverside PRIDE Capital Campaign is a collaborative effort between the district and the cities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia. It's designed to generate funding in support of positive experiences for current and future students, staff, alumni and the community through the completion of identified projects. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the campaign has three main goals.
kmaland.com
Page County board of health members air frustrations over latest appointment process
(Clarinda) -- Some Page County Board of Health members are voicing concerns over the latest appointment process to the board. The county board of health held its first meeting of 2023 Monday night, including the addition of four new members -- Wendy Meyer, Rosie Cavin, Supervisor Todd Maher, and Carin Mason. The four individuals were appointed to the board by the Board of Supervisors last week after submitting applications to the county. Meyer and Cavin filled two vacancies, while Maher and Mason were added after the supervisors expanded the board to seven members. However, some current members, including Jona Hutson, expressed some frustrations that they were not included in selecting applicants for the two vacancies.
kmaland.com
Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
kmaland.com
Cheryl Jones, 40, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City sports complex plan moves forward
(Nebraska City) -- After a two-week delay, Nebraska City's commissioners have given their blessing to the city's ambitious sports complex project. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the city council approved the complex's master and proposed phases. Approval of the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase was originally scheduled for the council's first meeting January 3rd. But, the commissioners tabled action after Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette discovered they had yet to okay the project's actual concept. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the project includes some much-needed soccer fields, among other things.
kmaland.com
Cattlemen's Heritage land purchase finalized
(Des Moines) -- Construction is expected to begin this year on a new beef processing plant in Mills County. That's after officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day facility late last month. Plans call for constructing the facility on land located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. Chad Tentinger is Cattlemen's Heritage's principal developer. Tentinger tells KMA News the transaction was 18 months in the making.
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
kmaland.com
Nishna Productions, Red Oak organizations putting on Magical Memories Formal
(Red Oak) -- Those wishing to dance their way through the early days of 2023 have a chance to do so in Red Oak this Saturday. That's because Nishna Productions, in partnership with various organizations and groups in the community, is putting on the Magical Memories Formal from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Stadium 34. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Event Organizer Tiffanie Wilson says part of the inspiration for the event was to provide an opportunity for individuals who might not have gotten to experience a high school formal.
kmaland.com
Richard “Richie” Neighbors, 95, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Neighbors Family and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:
kmaland.com
Bellevue man arrested on Mills County warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Bellevue man was arrested on a Mills County warrant Friday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old David Joy Anderson was arrested shortly ater 9:50 a.m. on a warrant for violation of probation. Authorities say Anderson was taken into custody at the Sarpy County Corrections facility. Anderson...
kmaland.com
Omaha man faces drug charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was arrested in Mills County over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Clifford John Bonacci was arrested shortly after 3:20 a.m. Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband or a weapon in a correction facility. Authorities say the arrest occured near the intersection of Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 34.
Winter Storm Watch
(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
kmaland.com
Heartland Christian boys draw No. 4 seed in Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
(Council Bluffs) -- Heartland Christian boys basketball is the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament. They will open the tournament against Omaha Christian on Monday at Parkview Christian. Parkview Christian is the top seed in the tournament. View the full brackets below.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
kmaland.com
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Graham) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred roughly five miles east of Graham on Route A shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2022 Buick Enclave, driven by 72-year-old Billy Brookshier of Graham, attempted to turn into a private drive south of Route A and turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins. The Patrol says Oberhauser's vehicle struck the right rear of Brookshier's and came to rest in the westbound lane of Route A facing west. Meanwhile, Brookshier's vehicle came to rest south of Route A facing northeast.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
Comments / 0